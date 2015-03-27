Woman With 200-Pound Legs Has Amputation Surgery

A woman who suffers from a rare condition that left her with legs weighing almost 200 pounds has been given a new lease of life after having one of the giant limbs amputated.

Mandy Sellers was born with an average size body but abnormally large legs and feet, which have continued to grow throughout her life.

Her disorder has made it difficult for her to get around and left her contending with various illnesses.

Doctors finally decided to amputate her left leg in January 2010 and now she says her "life is better than ever".

"I had a couple of infections in a short period of time including septicaemia so the doctors decided to amputate," Sellars said. "The amputation has completely changed my life because I am not getting ill all the time any more. I feel as healthy as I have felt for 20 years."

Despite the swelling in her legs starting when she was a child, it wasn't until 2007 that doctors finally realized what was wrong after Mandy diagnosed herself using the internet.

The 36-year-old, of Accrington, Lancashire, has Proteus Syndrome, the same condition suffered by "Elephant Man" Joseph Merrick.

She is now learning how to walk again with a new prosthetic leg and attending regular physiotherapy sessions in Preston, Lancs.

"My life is better than ever before. My mobility isn't as good now but I am getting better with it," Sellars said. "I have been making myself physically feel better which is also helping me feel better mentally. I am really happy and at a good place right now."

Sellars spends much of her free time raising awareness about her condition which affects just 200 people worldwide.

