Warning sign of type 2 diabetes: 7 ways to reverse prediabetes

Approximately 38.4 million Americans had been diagnosed with diabetes as of 2021 — but about three times that many are in danger of developing the disease, even if they don’t know it.

Nearly 98 million U.S. adults had prediabetes as of 2021, according to the American Diabetes Association (ADA).

Prediabetes is almost always a precursor to type 2 diabetes, which is the most common type — but that outcome isn't inevitable, experts say. If you’ve been diagnosed with prediabetes, there are steps you can take to get back on a healthy track.

What is prediabetes?

Prediabetes is a condition that occurs when blood sugar levels are above normal but not quite yet a diagnosable disease, according to Marjorie Nolan Cohn, a registered dietitian and clinical director of Berry Street, a nutrition therapy provider in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

"Think of prediabetes as your major warning sign that a formal diabetes diagnosis is down the pike," she told Fox News Digital.

"Taking action immediately is necessary for prevention and can literally prolong your life."

What causes prediabetes?

There are several factors that can nudge someone more toward the prediabetes range, according to Dr. Akhil Shenoy, a Texas endocrinologist and medical advisor at Aeroflow Diabetes, a provider of diabetes management supplies.

Some of those include a family history of type 2 diabetes and a personal history of gestational diabetes, Shenoy told Fox News Digital.

People with excess body weight, sedentary lifestyles, a smoking habit and poor sleep are also at a higher risk.

Eating a diet high in red or processed meats, low vegetables and high sugars also contributes to prediabetes and diabetes, Shenoy said.

"Even skipping a meal contributes to the development of prediabetes, especially in those with multiple risk factors, because of imbalanced blood sugar and insulin levels," Cohn added.

Certain ethnicities tend to be more susceptible, with Asian, Hispanic and Black American adults more likely to have prediabetes compared to White Americans, the experts noted.

How is prediabetes diagnosed?

Prediabetes is diagnosed by a blood test that measures blood sugar levels over time, according to Cohn.

"Hemoglobin A1c (HbA1c) is a marker that assesses average blood sugar levels for the past two to three months," she told Fox News Digital.

"This gives a broad view into your blood sugar."

Additional lab testing includes a fasting blood sugar test, Cohn noted, which provides a snapshot of your blood sugar at a certain date and time.

"In this fasting test, you have not eaten or drank since the night before," she said.

"With both a hemoglobin A1c and fasting blood sugar test, your doctor can diagnose you with prediabetes."

7 ways to reverse prediabetes

While a diagnosis of prediabetes can be scary, Cohn emphasized that it doesn’t always have to lead to type 2 diabetes.

"By taking action now, you can prevent diabetes from developing," she said.

Cohn and Chenoy recommended several ways to reverse prediabetes.

Take walks after meals and snacks Engage in at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise per week Drink water instead of soda Eat healthy meals that contain a balance of lean proteins, healthy fats and complex carbohydrates, limiting saturated fats If overweight or obese, produce a calorie deficit to lose at least 5% of body weight If you smoke, quit See a doctor or specialist as needed

"If, despite these measures, blood sugar levels remain elevated, medications may be prescribed to further reduce the risk of developing type 2 diabetes," Chenoy advised.

Cohn also recommends seeing a registered dietitian who can help with establishing habits to support healthy blood sugar levels.

"At this stage, lifestyle and dietary changes are shown to be most effective for the majority of individuals with prediabetes," she added.