Scientists pinpoint why COVID vaccine may trigger heart inflammation in certain people

And more of the top Fox News Health stories and videos from the past week

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
POST-DOSE PATTERN — New research reveals why the COVID vaccine can trigger heart issues, especially in one group

PREVENTION PAYOFF — Simple lifestyle changes could slash heart attack risk for millions

Man getting blood pressure taken

A new study has identified why mRNA COVID-19 vaccines could trigger heart issues, especially in one demographic. (iStock)

SMOKE SCREEN — A major cannabis study finds little proof for popular medical claims and flags big dangers

HIDDEN LINK — A common dental health issue may hint at a dangerous cardiovascular condition

SCREENING DEBATE A new study questions whether annual mammograms are necessary for most women

SUPER SPREAD — An "aggressive" new flu variant sweeps the globe as doctors warn of severe symptoms

woman blowing her nose

The flu season has intensified as the new H3N2 variant causes severe illness worldwide. (iStock)

DANGEROUS DEFICIT — A nutrient deficiency has been linked to heart disease risk for millions

CORONARY CHRISTMAS — Holiday heart attacks spike as doctors share hidden triggers and prevention tips

