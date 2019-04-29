Preschooler called hero after running for help when mom suddenly collapsed

A 4-year-old girl in England is being called a hero after she ran next door for help when her mom suddenly collapsed at home a few months ago. Cara Channer said she hadn’t been feeling well in the days prior to the emergency and was watching TV with her kids, including then-3-year-old daughter Millie-Mae, when she suddenly felt “woozy.”

“I got up to get something for one of the children and then I don’t remember anything else, it all went black,” Channer told SWNS.

Millie-Mae reportedly recognized the seriousness of the situation immediately and grabbed her mother’s cellphone before banging on the neighbor’s door. Paramedics arrived and rushed her to a hospital in South Yorkshire where she was diagnosed with gastroenteritis and dehydration, according to the news outlet.

Channer credited Millie-Mae’s preschool teachers with helping to prepare her, and said the school regularly goes over what to do in the event of an emergency situation with their students.

“My story could have ended very differently if it wasn’t for Millie-Mae raising the alarm,” Channer told SWNS, adding that her teachers were “delighted” to hear about their student’s heroic actions.

“She did exactly the right thing, I’m so proud of her,” Channer told SWNS. “She’s really switched on for such a young girl. Who knows what would have happened if she hadn’t acted so quickly?”