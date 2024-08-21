Ozempic push for seniors? Some doctors say more people age 65 and over should be on it

Just 9% of older adults age 65 and up say they have taken GLP-1 drugs like Ozempic, Wegovy and Mounjaro, according to recent data from KFF Health — and only 1% said they take the medications just for weight-loss purposes.

Some doctors are recommending that more adults in these older age groups incorporate the drugs as a means of improved health and longevity.

"As our bodies age, we have an increased likelihood of developing medical problems," Dr. Jennie Stanford, an obesity medicine physician in Pennsylvania and medical contributor for Drugwatch, told Fox News Digital.

Common problems in patients age 65 and older include diabetes mellitus, cardiovascular disease, metabolic syndrome, cancers and dementia, among others, according to the doctor.

" GLP-1 receptor agonists (like Ozempic) have been shown to not only be effective in treating diabetes, reducing cardiovascular disease risk and promoting weight loss, but also in potentially reducing the risks of dementia and obesity-associated cancers," Stanford said.

Dr. Brett Osborn, a Florida neurosurgeon and longevity doctor, refers to obesity as a "gateway disease" — particularly in older adults.

"Obesity can lead to numerous serious health conditions, including cancer, diabetes, coronary artery disease, and even neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer's," he told Fox News Digital.

"Managing weight is not just about appearance — it’s about significantly improving overall health and quality of life by targeting obesity as a major risk factor for age-related diseases, including infections such as COVID-19."

Benefits of Ozempic for adults 65 and older

Ozempic and Wegovy offer "promising benefits" for weight management across all age groups, Osborn said.

For seniors, he said, the benefits of GLP-1 medications extend far beyond just shedding pounds.

" Weight loss can lead to increased mobility, better balance and a reduced risk of falls, which are major concerns as we age," Osborn noted.

"By losing weight, older adults can regain the ability to move more freely, which can mean the difference between walking independently, needing a cane or wheelchair, or suffering a fatal head injury from a fall."

As a trauma-dedicated neurosurgeon, Osborn said that falls comprise the majority of the middle-of-the-night phone calls he receives — a majority of them involving the senior population.

"The newfound mobility [from losing weight] can boost mood, enhance social interactions and improve overall health, potentially saving lives," he said.

Reducing excess weight can also alleviate the strain on joints, decreasing pain and potentially delaying or even avoiding the need for joint replacement surgeries, Osborn noted — "which are risky procedures for elderly individuals, who often have multiple medical conditions."

Managing obesity can also significantly lower the risk of developing or worsening conditions like type 2 diabetes, heart disease and Alzheimer's, according to the doctor.

"These conditions are often intertwined, with obesity serving as a major risk factor," he told Fox News Digital.

"By addressing obesity early on — with GLP-1 agonists — we can take a proactive step in preventing these life-altering diseases."

Barriers for seniors to access Ozempic

Despite the clear benefits, it can sometimes be difficult for older adults to access Ozempic and similar medications — in many cases due to cost.

"Medicare and similar insurances often don’t cover them for the indication of weight loss, so patients must have a diagnosis of type 2 diabetes mellitus to be eligible for insurance coverage for medications like Ozempic," Stanford told Fox News Digital.

This financial barrier can prevent many seniors from starting or continuing treatment, especially after they turn 65 and lose other forms of insurance coverage, Osborn has experienced.

Risks or considerations for seniors

Patients who are older than 65 may also be at a higher risk of adverse effects of GLP-1 receptor agonists, Stanford pointed out.

"Kidney dysfunction, risk of hypoglycemia, medication interactions and other side effects may occur more frequently and require close monitoring," she said.

Seniors should also be aware that while GLP-1 medications can help reduce fat, they can also lead to muscle loss or sarcopenia, Osborn noted.

"Maintaining muscle mass is crucial as we age, because it helps prevent frailty and reduces the risk of falls and fractures," he warned.

Seniors taking these medications should engage in strength training and boost their protein intake to support muscle health, Osborn recommended.

In some cases, hormone replacement therapy may be helpful in maintaining or bolstering muscle mass.

The situation can be more complex for older adults who are on multiple medications, which increases the risk of drug interactions, according to Osborn.

"For example, GLP-1s can decrease appetite, potentially leading to dehydration, especially if the person is already taking diuretics for conditions like high blood pressure ," he said.

"So, one has to be extremely careful, as the majority of falls in the senior population are due to the dangerous combination of over-medication and dehydration."

To combat dehydration, Osborn recommends aiming for a gallon of electrolyte-laden water per day.

"Since GLP-1 agonists also temper thirst, patients must drink regularly throughout the day — even when they’re not thirsty," he added.

‘Holistic mindset’

Currently, semaglutide (the medication in Ozempic) is approved only for type 2 diabetes and obesity treatment, although evidence shows that it can reduce the risk of heart disease, Stanford noted.

"Additional high-quality evidence supports increased studies for a broader use of semaglutide and other GLP-1 receptor agonists, which are likely to guide our use of these medications in the coming years," she said.

"Combining GLP-1 medications with lifestyle changes, such as regular exercise and a balanced diet, can amplify the benefits."

Osborn urges seniors to approach weight loss with a "holistic mindset."

"Combining GLP-1 medications with lifestyle changes, such as regular exercise and a balanced diet , can amplify the benefits," he said.

"Working closely with a health care team, including a dietitian and possibly a physical therapist, can ensure that weight loss is achieved safely and sustainably."

While there are risks involved with any medication, Osborn said he believes they are "far outweighed" by the potential benefits of GLP-1 agonists.

The doctor added, "They are the ‘holy grail’ of modern-day medicine and will likely prove to have a similar impact on global health as the advent of antibiotics."

Novo Nordisk, the company that makes Ozempic and Wegovy, said that it’s "critically important" for the right patients to get the right treatment.

"We believe the most effective way for seniors to be able to access and afford obesity care is to ensure that GLP-1 medicines are covered by government and commercial insurance plans," a company spokesperson told Fox News Digital via email.

"Collaboration across the health care system is key to educating and broadening coverage of these medicines."

Federal employees have coverage through their health plans, and the VA and DOD also provide coverage, Novo Nordisk pointed out.

"Medicaid is expanding coverage on a state-by-state basis, but unfortunately, Medicare is the only outlier," the spokesperson said.

"It is time seniors are given the same benefits as the executive branch and legislative branch employees who manage their program."

The company has pledged to continue its efforts to help ensure that seniors living with obesity can access coverage.