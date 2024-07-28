Diabetes patients now have access to first generic GLP-1 medication: ‘More accessible and affordable’

Ozempic, Wegovy and other GLP-1 medications have gained widespread popularity for weight loss and diabetes control in recent years — but the spike in demand has made it difficult for some people to get the drugs.

To help eliminate supply chain snafus, the first-ever generic GLP-1 — a duplicate of Victoza — launched on June 25.

Manufactured by Novo Nordisk and distributed and sold by Israel-based Teva Pharmaceuticals, Victoza is an injectable medication intended to treat type 2 diabetes. It has also been shown to promote weight loss in certain patients, according to Teva.

While Ozempic and Wegovy contain semaglutide and Mounjaro has tirzepatide, Victoza has liraglutide as its active ingredient.

"By launching an authorized generic for Victoza (liraglutide injection 1.8mg), we are providing patients with type 2 diabetes another option for this important treatment," said Ernie Richardsen, SVP, head of U.S. commercial generics at Teva, in a press release from the company.

The new authorized generic is the exact same medication as brand-name Victoza, but without the brand name on the label and sold at a lower price point, explained Alyssa Billingsley, PharmD, the senior director of Pharmacy Content at GoodRx in St. Louis, Missouri.

Just as Wegovy is a higher-dose version of Ozempic to treat obesity, there is a higher-dose version of Victoza — sold under the brand name Saxenda — but a generic version is not yet available.

"This is a positive step forward to making GLP-1 agonist medications more accessible and affordable," Billingsley told Fox News Digital via email.

This class of drugs has a growing list of beneficial applications beyond just treating type 2 diabetes , Billingsley noted, but their cost can be a barrier for many people to access them.

"In general, authorized generics are usually priced at a discount, potentially making them a more affordable option for some people," she said.

"However, some insurers may still prefer brand-name Victoza, even with a lower-cost authorized generic available."

Patients should check with their insurance provider to confirm which options are covered and what they can expect to pay, Billingsley advised.

Dr. Brett Osborn, a Florida neurologist and longevity expert, agreed that the availability of the first generic GLP-1 is "great news."

The generic’s lower price point is particularly beneficial for people who have chronic conditions like diabetes, Osborn noted — "where long-term medication use is necessary to prevent downrange effects like vascular disease, strokes and heart attacks , cancer, neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer’s, and obesity, the latter of which is also a ‘gateway disease,’" he said.

Differences between liraglutide and semaglutide

There are some differences between the generic version of Victoza and Ozempic and other GLP-1 agonists, doctors noted.

The new drug’s active ingredient is liraglutide instead of Ozempic’s semaglutide — and it is approved for use in both adults and children age 10 and older who have diabetes.

Semaglutides are not yet approved for children.

There are also dosing differences — while semaglutides like Ozempic are given once each week, liraglutide medications require daily dosing because they have a shorter half-life, the doctor said.

"Each medication has pros and cons," Osborn said. "At base level, however, the molecules are similar and subserve identical bodily functions — appetite suppression and the promotion of insulin secretion from the pancreas."

The most common side effects of liraglutides include nausea, vomiting , diarrhea, decreased appetite, indigestion and constipation, according to the company’s release. Other, more serious side effects are possible.

Patients who experience adverse or lingering side effects should see a health care provider .

Fox News Digital reached out to Teva Pharmaceuticals and Novo Nordisk for comment.