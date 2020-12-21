Oklahoma coronavirus cases reach new daily high

The Sooner State on Sunday hit a grim new coronavirus record, seeing nearly 5,000 new cases reported in a single day.

An estimated 4,970 cases of COVID-19 were reported on Sunday alone, according to data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health. The state’s total number of coronavirus cases is now estimated at 260,838.

There are currently 25,752 active cases of the virus in the state.

An additional 23 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the state on Sunday, bringing the total number of lives lost to the virus in Oklahoma to 2,212.

HOW DO THE MODERNA AND PFIZER CORONAVIRUS VACCINES COMPARE?

The state has begun to vaccinate health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities against the virus, according to health officials, with 2,253 COVID-19 vaccinations administered as of Friday. The state has received more than 33,000 doses overall.

DO YOU NEED A COVID-19 VACCINE IF YOU'VE ALREADY HAD THE VIRUS?

The news comes as officials with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Friday granted emergency use approval to a second promising COVID-19 vaccine candidate. The jab, developed by the biotech company Moderna, proved more than 90% effective in late-stage clinical trials.

The FDA’s OK came just one week after the federal agency approved a vaccine developed by Pfizer, which was the first COVID-19 vaccine to receive such approval in the U.S.