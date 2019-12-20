NICU babies don festive holiday garb in special photo shoot

A Florida hospital is getting into the holiday spirit in one of the most precious ways possible with its tiniest patients. Staff at Tallahassee Memorial Alexander D. Brickler, MD Women’s Pavilion dressed their NICU patients in tiny cutouts of Christmas trees, snowmen, presents and more.

“The most precious gift of all! #NICUBabies,” a post on the Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare Facebook page said. “And of course our incredible #NICUNurses who brought the holiday magic to these little ones!”

Each photo featured a child with the felt cutout laid on top of them so as not to disturb their healing, with adorable captions written alongside them. A photo of a child with a Christmas tree cutout laid on top said, “Rockin’ around the Christmas tree,” while another with a “Frosty” cutout said, “Frosty the Snowman, he’s a jolly happy soul.”

Commenters were quick to weigh in with their own captions, and some even shared photos of their former NICU babies now all grown up. The post, which went up on Thursday, has been shared more than 300 times.