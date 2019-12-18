Expand / Collapse search
Children's Health
Published

Newborns dressed in 'Baby Yoda' outfits for adorable photo shoot

Alexandria Hein
By Alexandria Hein
Adorable, they are.

Dressing newborns in festive attire is part of a hospital tradition.

Dressing newborns in festive attire is part of a hospital tradition.

A hospital in Pennsylvania jumped in on the “Baby Yoda” craze by dressing their tiniest patients in hand-knit red Santa hats complete with green “Yoda” ears. The infants were also dressed in coordinating onesies that read, “Merry I Must Be.”

The babies all had matching hats and onesies that read, "Merry I Must Be"

The babies all had matching hats and onesies that read, "Merry I Must Be"

Staff at UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital in Pittsburgh said it’s part of their tradition to dress the babies in the nursery in festive attire, and this year, with all the hype surrounding “The Mandalorian” and dozens of “Baby Yoda” memes making the rounds, their outfits were right on point.

Staff shared the photos on Facebook where they received much praise.

Staff shared the photos on Facebook where they received much praise.

“This year, these babies are out of this galaxy cute,” the hospital wrote, in a Dec. 16 Facebook post.

Commenters were quick to agree, with more than 650 Facebook users opting to share the post, and more than 100 more choosing to weigh in.