Meet the 80-year-old man who held a plank for 50 minutes — and learn how he stays fit

Fitness experts say people should be able to hold a plank for anywhere from 20 seconds up to two minutes, depending on their age.

An 80-year-old Florida man has blown that goal out of the water, recently holding a plank for a whopping 50 minutes — 100 times longer than the average recommendation for his age.

Bob Schwartz held the plank — which is believed to be a record for his age — at the Ocean Reef Fitness Club in Key Largo.

Luis Bracamonte, director of fitness and wellness at the club, said he witnessed Schwartz’s feat, which earned him the nickname of "The Plankster."

"To our knowledge, after extensive searching, it is the longest plank ever held by an 80-year-old," Bracamonte told Fox News Digital. "Mr. Schwartz is an extraordinary individual and a perfect example of a ‘super-ager.’"

A plank is an isometric move where the person holds a push-up position for a set period of time. It is often touted as an abdominal exercise , serving as an alternative to traditional sit-ups and crunches.

In addition to strengthening stomach muscles, planks also work the arms, legs, chest and back, according to experts.

Schwartz’s planking journey began when Bracamonte set up a contest in 2016, where any member who could do a four-minute plank would get a free smoothie. Schwartz not only got his smoothie, but he won the contest, planking for just over 10 minutes.

"Prior to that, one minute was probably my max, although by this time, my core was in pretty decent shape," he told Fox News Digital.

As Schwartz continued to extend his planking times, he started researching online and discovered that his times were already longer than the records for his age bracket.

"The over-80 record has been 15:03 since 2019, and the over-70 record was 38 minutes," he said.

Schwartz applied to Guinness World Records, but was told that they don’t recognize records by age group.

"So in this internet age, you just post a video of your accomplishment and claim the title until somebody beats you," he said. "So during this year’s fitness challenge, we decided to video my plank and post it."

"The hardest part is just making the commitment to exercise, and staying with it long enough for it to become a habit."

The passion for planking has become a family affair, as Schwartz’s youngest grandson, who is 7 years old, has started joining him in plank challenges.

Schwartz embraces planking as a convenient way to work virtually every major muscle in the body. "A plank can be done at home, without equipment, and in a short period of time," he noted.

Sticking with it

Schwartz has not been a lifelong fitness enthusiast — he didn’t set foot in a gym until 2006, when he was 62 years old.

After years of suffering from chronic back pain, he finally discovered the therapeutic effects of exercise.

"Since I’ve been doing core exercises, I have never had a back issue," he told Fox News Digital.

Schwartz started with a core and cycle class, eventually adding strength training sessions to his regimen. He also walks three miles each morning.

"When I strength-train, I push myself as hard as I can," he said. "Many exercise sets end in muscle fail. I’ve been able to improve my stats every year, but it’s getting much harder now."

Schwartz said he also adheres to a "healthy-ish" diet, aiming for a minimum of one serving of fruit, two servings of vegetables, fish for at least one meal, and usually chicken (or occasionally pork or beef) for dinner.

He also tries to minimize sugar and rarely drinks alcohol.

"My blood pressure is the same as it’s always been, and I’m not on any medications," he said. "I do take several supplements. My weight has not changed more than 10 pounds since I was 18."

"The hardest part is just making the commitment to exercise, and staying with it long enough for it to become a habit and part of your lifestyle," he said.

For those just getting started with planking and fitness in general, Schwartz recommends seeing a trainer to learn the proper form and minimize the chances of injury.

He also emphasized the importance of maintaining balance, especially in older age.

"Pick up a foot as you stand in a line; move it around as you wait," he recommended. "A fall and a trip to the hospital at an advanced age can be devastating."

Looking ahead, Schwartz said he hopes to continue exercising and maintaining his current fitness level.

"I’m going to try and at least maintain it as best as I can until the end," he said.

"I enjoy a lot of different activities, but they all require a modicum of strength and agility. So until they come up with that magic exercise pill, I guess I’ll keep going to the gym."