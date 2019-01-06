Measles cases confirmed in Washington and Oregon by health officials

Authorities in two states in the Pacific Northwest have confirmed two separate cases of measles and warned the public on Friday of possible exposure.

The Clark County Public Health Department in Washington said in a news release there was a confirmed case of measles in a child who traveled to Clark County from outside the country in late December.

The child, whose immunization status is unverified, visited an urgent care clinic in Vancouver, Wash., from noon to 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 31.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Clark County Public Health is advising anyone who has been exposed and believes they have symptoms of measles to call their health care provider prior to visiting the medical office to make a plan that avoids exposing others in the waiting room," the agency said.

The measles case in Washington is believed to be separate from another case in Oregon that was also confirmed on Friday.

The Oregon Health Authority said a person with measles spent time in The Dalles and Hood River between December 26 and December 31.

People in The Dalles may have been exposed Dec. 29 at the Discovery Center or Dec. 31 at Fred Meyer.

People in Hood River may have been exposed Dec. 30 if they were at Doppio Cafe, Goodwill or Full Sail Brewery in the early afternoon. People who were at the Oregon Health & Science University Emergency Department Jan. 2 in the morning may have been exposed.

CALIFORNIA'S FLU SEASON DEATH TOLL TOPS 40: REPORT

"Measles is a highly contagious disease with the potential to cause significant health complications," Dr. Miriam McDonell, North Central Public Health District’s Health Officer, said in a statement. "Fortunately, due to very high vaccination rates in Oregon, cases of measles are quite rare."

Officials advise anyone who may have measles symptoms to call before visiting a medical office.

Measles symptoms begin with a fever, cough, runny nose and red eyes, followed by a rash.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.