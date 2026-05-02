Faith drives man to help another through mental health crisis in dramatic life-or-death scene

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This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

The arc of a man’s life changed dramatically after a Jacksonville police officer, along with a team of other officers, stepped in to help an individual in crisis on the Dames Point Bridge in Florida in April.

Faith had everything to do with it.

Body camera footage taken on April 12 shows Officer Antonio Richardson speaking with a man who was standing on the edge of the bridge — getting ready to jump. Richardson, along with six other patrol officers, responded to the emergency.

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"Whatever you're going through, man, you can get through it," Richardson can be heard saying to the man during the drama.

"Now listen, man. Listen. Listen. You can get through this," he told the individual as police lights flashed behind them.

"Let's talk about it for a minute.… You believe in prayer, I know that.… Just touch my hand. Just touch my hand, man, I'm praying with you," said Richardson to the man.

The officer, for about 40 minutes, kept up a steady stream of conversation and outreach to the man, who was teetering on the edge of the bridge, looking at the water below him.

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Richardson told the man, as he kept his arm outstretched, "If you jump, you're going to hurt other people. And they're going to be hurting just like you're hurting now.… The cycle's gotta stop."

"I just felt within myself that God was going to spare his life."

Finally, after many moments, the man stepped away from the bridge and walked toward the officer — and they hugged. Other officers then stepped in as well.

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Appearing on "Fox & Friends" to discuss the incident this week, Richardson said, "When I got the call… I was just there to stop the traffic. And then a couple of other officers who knew my position as a pastor asked me to come over and talk with the guy. … Nothing was scripted.… I did not want to see him jump," he added.

"I just felt within myself that God was going to spare his life — and he did."

He also said, "I was praying. And God spared his life. And we connected. And as a result of that connection, he didn't jump."

"This powerful story reminds us that we can all love our neighbors and be part of the solution in our nation."

Officer Richardson has more than 30 years of ministry experience, according to reports. He said that after the man was safe and the immediate drama had passed, the officer called his wife, sat in his patrol car — "and wept like a baby."

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Pastor Jesse Bradley of the Seattle area, who runs Grace Community Church and is the founder of the ministry Just Choose Hope, watched the video of the dramatic incident.

He told Fox News Digital, "This powerful story reminds us that we can all love our neighbors and be part of the solution in our nation. Every person is made in God's image, loved by Jesus — and life is a gift."

He added, "We are made to receive and give hope daily, where we live, work, learn and play."

Bradley also said that people should "be intentional about pursuing others who are in need. Take relationship risks. In the parable of the good Samaritan, there were two religious people who played it safe and remained in their comfort zone. We have a greater calling," he said.

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"Only the Samaritan was willing to go to the man in pain and bring restoration. Let's be people who cross the road to provide. Let's be faithful to God. Love is intentional, takes action — and makes sacrifices. Let's love and live like Jesus."

Bradley observed that the inspiring story out of Florida "points us to the greatest rescue story of all. Jesus left heaven to pursue us."

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He said, "We have all sinned against God and need a Savior. Jesus died on the cross, offering forgiveness, and rose from the grave to give us eternal life.

"Instead of being separated from God," he added, "we can have peace with God and a full pardon through Jesus. This is grace, an undeserved gift. We will be with Jesus forever — an everlasting rescue."