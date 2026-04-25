‘No contact’ on the rise: Nearly 2 in 5 Americans cut ties with loved ones

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More Americans are choosing to walk away from difficult relationships instead of working through them, a new survey has revealed.

Nearly two in five Americans — 38% — say they have gone "no contact" with a friend or family member in the past year, according to a survey of 2,000 adults conducted in March by Talker Research for the therapy platform Talkspace.

"These results suggest that avoiding relationship challenges is becoming more common," Dr. Nikole Benders-Hadi, chief medical officer at Talkspace, said in a statement. "But that approach can come with its own risks, making it harder to sustain meaningful connections over time and leading to more loneliness."

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Younger Americans were far more likely than older generations to report cutting someone off. The survey found that 60% of Gen Z respondents had gone "no contact," compared to 50% of millennials, 38% of Gen X and 20% of baby boomers.

John Puls, a Florida-based psychotherapist and adjunct professor at Florida Atlantic University, said he has seen a growing trend of young adults, including Gen Zers, going no contact with their parents in his practice.

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"This generation appears to have a low tolerance for otherwise poor behavior from their parents," Puls, who was not involved in the study, told Fox News Digital. "They are often conflict-avoidant, which prevents them from trying to meaningfully work through their issues with their parents."

Their parents, meanwhile, are often unwilling to examine their role in any of the conflict within the relationship, Puls added. "This creates a situation where neither party is willing to compromise or take ownership."

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Thirty-six percent of overall respondents said the top reason for severing ties with someone was feeling disrespected. Nearly 30% said the relationship negatively affected their mental health or that the other person was too negative.

The cutoffs often appear to last. Among those who said they went "no contact" in the past year, 59% said they are still not speaking to the person, according to the survey.

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The findings also suggest that "no contact" may be part of a wider retreat from uncomfortable interactions. Nearly three-quarters of respondents, 73%, said their instinct during relationship problems is to distance themselves rather than communicate and work through the issue.

Other behaviors in the poll point in the same direction. More than a third of respondents said they had blocked a friend or family member on social media in the past year, while 30% said they had removed a loved one from a group chat.

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While the study was sponsored by a therapy platform and has not undergone peer review, experts have previously told Fox News Digital that "cutoff culture" is becoming normalized, with some arguing that media messaging — including from figures like Oprah Winfrey and the Beckhams — has helped drive the trend.

Many experts agree the tactic should be used only as a last resort.

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Puls stressed that no case of going zero-contact with a family member or friend is the same and while it is necessary in rare situations, it often comes with long-term regret and resentment. "I always recommend my patients try ongoing family therapy, compromise and implementing boundaries," he said.

Nari Jeter, PhD, a Florida-based licensed marriage and family therapist, agreed. "Some people think that once you go no-contact, you’ll immediately feel peace — that’s usually not the case," she said.

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"This is often a heart-wrenching and even agonizing process," Jeter, who was not involved in the research, added.

But the move doesn't have to be forever, she noted: "No contact can become fertile ground for future reconciliation."