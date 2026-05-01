Alarming trend shows spike in lower GI cancer deaths among younger adults

Top stories
→ Rectal cancer deaths rising up to three times faster in specific age group
→ Your daily coffee habit may be quietly reshaping your gut and mood
→ Dementia risk could rise with common food type millions eat every day
Interview of the week
→ New York fitness trainer and gym owner Kenny Santucci discusses concerns about unverified peptide products for muscle building
Daily wellness boosters
→ McDonald's executive reveals simple menu hacks to help customers get more protein
→ Simple diet change could relieve painful bathroom symptoms, experts say
→ Nutrition experts rank the 5 healthiest nuts for smart snacking
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Conversation starters
→ Thinking about peptides? Doctors reveal key dos and don’ts when taking them
→ Fish oil supplements linked to slower brain repair in some patients
→ Heart attacks and strokes rising with extreme weather events, research suggests