Alarming trend shows spike in lower GI cancer deaths among younger adults

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Top stories

→ Rectal cancer deaths rising up to three times faster in specific age group

→ Your daily coffee habit may be quietly reshaping your gut and mood

→ Dementia risk could rise with common food type millions eat every day

Interview of the week

→ New York fitness trainer and gym owner Kenny Santucci discusses concerns about unverified peptide products for muscle building

Daily wellness boosters

→ McDonald's executive reveals simple menu hacks to help customers get more protein

→ Simple diet change could relieve painful bathroom symptoms, experts say

→ Nutrition experts rank the 5 healthiest nuts for smart snacking

CLICK HERE FOR MORE HEALTH STORIES

Conversation starters

→ Thinking about peptides? Doctors reveal key dos and don’ts when taking them

→ Fish oil supplements linked to slower brain repair in some patients

→ Heart attacks and strokes rising with extreme weather events, research suggests