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Health Newsletter

Alarming trend shows spike in lower GI cancer deaths among younger adults

And more of this week's top health stories, right to your inbox

By Fox News Staff Fox News
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Top stories

→ Rectal cancer deaths rising up to three times faster in specific age group

→ Your daily coffee habit may be quietly reshaping your gut and mood

→ Dementia risk could rise with common food type millions eat every day

female cancer patient sits on the examination table with female doctor

Researchers say that rectal cancer mortality is rising significantly faster than colon cancer in younger Americans — and the trend may worsen through 2035. (iStock)

Interview of the week

→ New York fitness trainer and gym owner Kenny Santucci discusses concerns about unverified peptide products for muscle building

Peptides can be useful, but some people may be moving too fast, expert warns Video

Daily wellness boosters

→ McDonald's executive reveals simple menu hacks to help customers get more protein

→ Simple diet change could relieve painful bathroom symptoms, experts say

→ Nutrition experts rank the 5 healthiest nuts for smart snacking

CLICK HERE FOR MORE HEALTH STORIES

Conversation starters

→ Thinking about peptides? Doctors reveal key dos and don’ts when taking them

Fish oil supplements linked to slower brain repair in some patients

→ Heart attacks and strokes rising with extreme weather events, research suggests

This article was written by Fox News staff.

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