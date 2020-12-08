Live Updates: Texas surpasses 15,000 new daily coronavirus cases

Texas reported more than 15,000 new daily cases of the coronavirus on Tuesday, according to reports.

At least 9,028 people were hospitalized across the state, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. Last week was the first time the state surpassed more than 9,000 new hospitalizations since a deadly outbreak over the summer.

It came on the same day that Arizona reported more than 12,000 new cases of the novel coronavirus in a single day.

Texas has had more than 23,000 COVID-19 related deaths so far, the second-highest in the U.S., according to Johns Hopkins.



The U.S. leads the world with the most cases of COVID-19 and deaths from the virus.

The numbers come as the coronavirus is surging across the country, with the U.S. on Tuesday reaching 15 million cases of COVID-19.

