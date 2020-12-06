Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Live Coverage
Published

Live Updates: Giuliani tests positive for the coronavirus

Fox News
close
Countering coronavirus misinformation has been ‘biggest challenge’ amid second wave: Dr. Ashish Jha Video

Countering coronavirus misinformation has been ‘biggest challenge’ amid second wave: Dr. Ashish Jha

Dr. Ashish Jha advocates for mask-wearing, discusses costs and benefits of lockdowns on ‘America’s News HQ.’

President Donald Trump announced Sunday his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani has tested positive for the coronavirus.

"Thank you to all my friends and followers for all the prayers and kind wishes," Giuliani wrote. "I’m getting great care and feeling good. Recovering quickly and keeping up with everything."

Giuliani, who has been leading the Trump campaign’s legal battle to overturn the 2020 election results in several states, was admitted Sunday to Georgetown University Medical Center in Washington.

FAST FACTS

    • His positive test makes him the latest official of Trump's orbit to become infected with the coronavirus over the course of the pandemic.
    • Giuliani's diagnosis comes nearly two weeks after his son Andrew, also a White House staffer, tested positive for COVID-19.

Follow below for more updates on the coronavirus. Mobile users click here