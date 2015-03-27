When Kenya was just beginning to get teeth, we would let him gnaw on samples of fresh, raw corn-on-the-cob at our local farmer's market. Can you imagine how delicious fresh corn kernels bursting with sweetness and flavor must taste to a baby? It must have tasted pretty good to Kenya, because whenever summer rolls around, he just can't get enough of corn.

Now that Kenya is older, I try and use corn to make more "grown up" dishes for him, like this corn chowder. It is really hearty, delicious and, best of all, easy to make. You can use white, yellow and/or bi-color corn. Just cut the kernels off the cob and the whole dish is ready in 20 minutes. And don't throw away the cobs! They're an absolutely essential ingredient to creating this soup's intense corn flavor and rich taste.

Whether you decide to puree the soup for a 1-year-old to enjoy or even offer it to adults at a dinner party, this corn chowder will be a hit!

Kiddy Corn Chowder (Serves 4)

2 tbsp butter 1 small onion, diced 1 1/2 tsp salt 1 clove garlic, minced 4 ears corn, husked and corn kernels cut off the cob 1 1/2 cups chicken or vegetable stock 1 1/2 cups milk (I use 2 percent) 1 potato, peeled and cut into a small dice

1. Place the butter in a stock pot over medium heat and saute the onions with the salt for 5 minutes. 2. Add the garlic and continue to cook an additional minute. 3. Add the corn kernels, corn cobs (for additional flavor and thickener), stock, milk and potatoes to the pot and bring to a boil. 4. Reduce to a simmer and cook for 20 minutes. 5. Remove the corn cobs from the soup and discard. 6. Serve.

*If you want a thicker chowder, puree half of the finished soup in a blender until smooth and creamy.

Catherine McCord is a model, actress and mother-of-two. She launched Weeliciousin 2007, providing a solution to parents' hectic lives by showing them how to cook recipes that are kid-friendly, quick and nutritious. With a background at New York City's prestigious Institute of Culinary Education, and a passion for food, Catherine has developed recipes that appeal to a range of ages - from infants starting on solid foods, to school kids and adults. Weelicious focuses on educating kids and involving them in the process with how-to cooking videos featuring her 3-year-old son, Kenya, and 1-year old daughter, Chloe. With a new recipe or tip debuting daily, Weelicious is a wealth of information for parents, and a visual delight for foodies of any age.