Colorectal cancer now deadliest type for certain group of Americans, study finds

Colorectal cancer is now officially the leading cause of cancer-related death among men and women 50 and younger, a significant increase from the 1990s, when it was the fifth deadliest.

That’s according to research from the American Cancer Society, published on Thursday in JAMA.

Researchers analyzed national mortality data for all types of cancers over multiple decades, finding that colorectal cancer now kills more people under 50 than all other types — including lung, breast, brain and leukemia.

Cancer deaths overall have been on the decline for this age group since 1990, dropping by about 44% combined.

Colorectal cancer is the only major cancer that has seen a spike in mortality for those under 50 during that time period, the researchers noted.

The colorectal cancer research community has been working to determine why rates are rising among young adults, according to Dr. Aparna Parikh, medical director of the Center for Young Adult Colorectal Cancer at the Mass General Cancer Center, who is not affiliated with the ACS.

"We don't entirely understand why yet, but it seems to be an interplay of a person’s risk factors, overall makeup and early exposures," she previously told Fox News Digital. "The exposures include dietary exposures, environmental exposures and possible antibiotic exposures, as well as lifestyle factors in the right host."

Some primary risk factors include family history, obesity, smoking, heavy alcohol, a diet high in red and processed meats, inflammatory bowel disease, and a personal history or family history of polyps.

To reduce cases in younger patients, the doctor stressed the importance of raising public awareness of the disease around recognizing symptoms early.

Some early warning signs of colorectal cancer include changes in bowel habits, abdominal pain, rectal bleeding, weakness and weight loss.

The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) recommends that average-risk adults begin screening for colorectal cancer at age 45, continuing through age 75.

Those with a genetic or family history may be advised to screen earlier.

Between 75 and 85, the agency says screening decisions should be based on each individual’s history, preferences and overall health.

"The gold standard is colonoscopy — but there are also stool-based tests that are appropriate," Parikh said. "If you are having any symptoms like weight loss, blood in stool, anemia or change in bowel habits, you should go straight to colonoscopy."