Colorectal cancer may cause these 4 hidden warning signs, experts say

Colorectal cancer rates have soared among younger Americans, new research has found — and there might not always be obvious symptoms.

The lifetime risk of developing colorectal cancer (CRC) is one in 24 for men and one in 26 for women, according to the American Cancer Society.

It is the third-leading cause of cancer-related deaths in men and the fourth in women, but is the second most common cause when the numbers for men and women are combined.

While there may be no symptoms of CRC before diagnosis, especially in the early stages, the following signs and symptoms should not be overlooked, experts say.

1. Bowel changes

According to the Colorectal Cancer Alliance, some symptoms of the disease can be similar to other causes, like hemorrhoids, infection or irritable bowel syndrome (IBS).

But a change in bowel habits — including diarrhea, constipation, narrow stools or feeling like your bowels are full even after a movement — can be a sign of CRC.

Fight Colorectal Cancer, a leading patient advocacy group, noted on its website how bowel movements can change due to diet, infections, medications and other medical issues.

A change in bowel movement schedule or stool appearance could also signal CRC.

Fight CRC recommends calling a doctor if your stool is consistently abnormal, if you have sudden urges to pass stool but can’t control it, if the stool is black, clay-colored, red or white, or if there is mucus or pus in the stool.

Skinny, thin or pencil-like stool may also indicate an obstruction in the colon, like a tumor, but can also be caused by other harmless, temporary conditions.

2. Stomach pain

Persistent discomfort in the abdomen is another CRC symptom, the Colorectal Cancer Alliance reported on its site.

This can include feelings of pain, nausea, cramping, bloating or feeling unusually full, even after not eating much.

Severe, "knife-in-my-stomach type" abdominal pains warrant a visit to the emergency room, Fight CRC instructed — but even mild pains shouldn’t be taken lightly.

3. Rectal bleeding

Blood in the stool, toilet or when wiping with toilet paper can be a major sign of colorectal cancer.

Fight CRC stressed that any amount of rectal bleeding is not normal and should be brought to a doctor’s attention for proper diagnosis.

Since blood in the stool is a common symptom, Fight CRC instructed paying attention to where the blood is found, how often it occurs and whether bowel movements are painful.

4. Weakness and weight loss

Unexplained weight loss can sometimes be caused by cancer and should be brought to the attention of a doctor, according to the Colorectal Cancer Alliance.

Weight loss is the result of cancer cells "consuming the body’s energy" as they multiply, Fight CRC explained, as the immune system expends more energy to fight and destroy cancer cells.

This can also lead to feeling fatigue, weakness or shortness of breath.

These symptoms may also be a sign of anemia, which can develop from bleeding somewhere inside the body, like from a cancerous tumor.

Weight loss can also be caused by a tumor blocking the colon or intestinal tract, which prevents proper nutrient absorption.