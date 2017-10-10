Ironman dies hours after being bitten by snake during hike

A 31-year-old triathlete was pronounced dead at a hospital on Saturday just hours after first responders received a call about a hiker who had been bitten by a rattlesnake. Daniel Hohs, who was on the Mount Galbraith trailhead in Golden, Colorado, was about a mile into the hike when he encountered the snake, KDVR reported.

He was transported to St. Anthony’s hospital in Lakewood, where he later died, The Denver Post reported. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office said his cause and manner of death are pending further investigation.

Hohs reported moved to the area from Steamboat Springs, and had completed his first Ironman in Kentucky in Aug. 2014.

“Dan was so vibrant,” Health Gollnick, a former Ironman teammate, told The Denver Post. “He had this huge smile and energy that just made you happy. It was contagious to everyone.”

Hohs penned an essay in 2014 about how he had turned to endurance sports to help him manage bipolar disorder.

“Endurance sports have provided me with the motivation to improve all aspects of my life, deeply reflect on who I am, and most importantly, learn that I can do what I once thought was impossible,” he wrote, according to The Denver Post.