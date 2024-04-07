Expand / Collapse search
HEALTH

Health's weekend read includes solar eclipse eye safety, bird flu warnings and more

Get up to speed on these important health stories

Melissa Rudy
Published
Fox News Digital publishes an array of health pieces all week long to keep you in the know on a range of wellness topics: health care access, innovative surgeries, cancer research, mental health trends and much more — plus, personal stories of people and families overcoming great obstacles.

Check out some top recent stories in Health as you wind down the weekend — and prep for the week ahead.

These are just a few of what's new, of course. 

There are many more to see at http://www.foxnews/health

Can staring at the sun cause blindness?

Ahead of the solar eclipse on April 8, eye doctors are warning people not to look directly at the sun — which could lead to blindness and permanent eye damage.  

Dr. Matthew Gorski, M.D., an ophthalmologist with Northwell Health on Long Island, New York, reveals tips for viewing the eclipse safely.

young girl looks at solar eclipse through glasses

"It is very possible that you can wind up with a permanent blind spot from viewing the eclipse without the appropriate protection," said one expert. Check out the proper preparation ahead of April 8. (iStock)

Bird flu pandemic could be future concern, experts say

As avian influenza (bird flu) continues to spread among wild birds in the European Union, officials are warning of the potential for a future human pandemic. 

Get the details on the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) alert along with other experts' insights.

Bird flu

As avian influenza (bird flu) continues to spread among wild birds in the European Union, officials are warning of the potential for a future human pandemic. (iStock)

Cancer in the spotlight

The White House has declared April 2024 as Cancer Prevention and Early Detection Month. 

A cancer expert weighed in on the significance of the announcement and what needs to happen to improve screening rates.

Doctor showing digital tablet to woman. Female patient sitting with health professional. They are against window in hospital.

"It is important for every American to know that cancer screenings are lifesaving — early detection can make all the difference in beating the disease," the president said in the announcement. (iStock)

Husband turns tragic loss into progress

When tech entrepreneur Roy de Souza lost his wife to colon cancer, he was determined to help fight the disease and help other families avoid the same tragedy. 

Here's how de Souza is using AI to create personalized treatments.

Roy de Souza and Aisha de Sequeira

Roy de Souza is pictured with his wife, Aisha de Sequeira, who was diagnosed with colon cancer in 2017. (Roy de Souza)

‘Coolest’ new breast cancer therapy

Ice could provide an alternative treatment for breast cancer patients who aren’t candidates for surgery, a new study suggests. 

Researchers from the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York discuss the benefits and limitations of cryoablation therapy.

Cancer patient

Ice could be the next frontier in breast cancer therapy, according to new research from Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York. (iStock)

CDC warns of ‘rare but serious’ outbreak

An invasive bacterial infection is on the rise in the U.S., according to an alert from the CDC. Doctors chime in on the potential risk of meningococcal disease — and how to prevent it.

Sick dizzy woman

Meningococcal disease most commonly causes symptoms of meningitis, including fever, stiff neck, headache, nausea, vomiting, sensitivity to light or altered mental status. (iStock)

New drug could ease menopause effects

An experimental drug, P7C3, could potentially reduce bone loss and weight gain in postmenopausal women, according to researchers at the University of Central Florida. 

Experts shared reactions to the findings.

‘Why do I keep coughing at night?’

In our weekly Ask a Doc series, Dr. Daniel Landau, a board-certified physician in South Carolina and contributor to The Mesothelioma Center, explains the reasons and remedies for nighttime coughs.

Woman sore throat

Many different factors can contribute to the presence of night coughs, according to experts. As one told Fox News Digital, "Sometimes, the issue is as simple as gravity." (iStock)

Melissa Rudy is health editor and a member of the lifestyle team at Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to melissa.rudy@fox.com.