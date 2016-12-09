Hangover Cures After your Cinco de Mayo Night of Revelry

Not feeling very good the day after Cinco de Mayo? Did you overdo it with the margaritas or the Corona beer?

Here are a few popular day-after Cinco de Mayo hangover tips – from the old-fashioned menudo soup to the hot new trend of oxygen bars.

But these will only help you until the next time you pick up that bottle of beer. You’re on your own tonight.

1. Eggs

Eggs contain a large amount of cysteine, the substance that breaks down the hangover-causing toxin acetaldehyde in the liver. So it can fill your tummy while helping you feel better.

2. Bananas

Eating bananas the morning after a night of drinking replenishes the potassium lost to alcohol's diuretic effect. Bananas are also 75 percent water so it helps the body rehydrate and detoxify.

3. Bacon sandwich

According to the Telegraph, bread is high in carbohydrates and bacon is full of protein, which helps break down amino acids. Since binge drinking depletes neurotransmitters, bacon contains a high-level of aminos – which “tops these up, giving you a clearer head,” according to the newspaper.

4. Water

Water replenishes lost moisture and rehydrates the body, making a hangover shorter. As a prevention method, drinking a glass of water for every alcoholic beverage slows down drinking, providing more time for the body to deal with the alcohol. Drinking a few glasses of water before bed helps fight dehydration after the body finishes breaking down the alcohol.

5. Tylenols/Aspirins

Taking some form of pain killer, either aspirin or ibuprofen (avoid Tylenol or acetaminophen due to liver toxicity risks) will help mask some of the effects of your hangover. But don’t overdo it – it will only further punish your liver.

6. Sleeping

For those who can indulge in the luxury of sleep, it is arguably the best cure for a hangover. But who has time to sleep when you have to go to work the next day? Those who know the answer are probably still sleeping. Wake up!

7. Oxygen

Oxygen bars are the hot new cures for hangovers. Their pitch: alcohol supposedly deprives the brain of oxygen, so oxygen bars detoxify the blood and increases your energy – and supposedly gets rid of all the pesky hangover symptoms like fatigue and nausea. Perhaps the fanciest way to sober up!

8. Energy drinks

Gatorade will supposedly help replenish some of the lost electrolytes your body needs and also help rehydrate your body from all the water you depleted from your body by drinking.

9. Hair of the dog

More alcohol has a sedating and anaesthetic effect – but all it does it postpone the symptoms and of course encourages alcoholism. Your liver still needs to break down hangover-inducing toxins, and drinking more just won’t do it.

10. Vitamin B

The body loses its Vitamin B when you drink, so taking vitamin B pills replenishes them as soon as possible.

11. Chicken soup

Across South America, hangover cures tend towards the liquid — Peru’s famous leche de tigre, Brazil’s shrimp and coconut milk stews, Colombia’s sancocho and Mexico’s menudo soup. Here in the state’s it’s just called chicken soup – and they all raise the dead and easily cure a hangover.

12. Exercise

Exercising after a night of drinking supposedly helps the heart pump blood around the body and increases your oxygen flow. It also flushes the impure toxins out of your system through sweat.

Follow us on twitter.com/foxnewslatino

Like us at facebook.com/foxnewslatino