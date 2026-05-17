Frequent museum visits tied to reduced cellular aging, research finds

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People who regularly visit museums or participate in creative activities may be aging more slowly on a biological level, according to a new study from the United Kingdom.

Researchers from University College London analyzed data from more than 3,500 adults and found that people who frequently engaged in arts and cultural activities showed signs of slower biological aging in several DNA-based measurements.

The findings were published in the journal Innovation in Aging.

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The study examined activities including painting, photography, dancing, singing, visiting museums and attending cultural events or historic sites.

Researchers compared participation in those activities with "epigenetic clocks," scientific tools that examine chemical changes in DNA over time.

Adults who participated more often, and in a wider variety of activities, tended to show slower aging scores compared to people who rarely engaged in arts or cultural experiences.

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The association appeared even stronger among adults over age 40.

Researchers also noted that the effect sizes were comparable to those linked to physical activity, one of the most widely studied behaviors associated with healthy aging.

Jessica Mack, a health and wellness expert and founder of The Functional Consulting Group who was not involved in the study, said the findings reflect a growing understanding that health is influenced by more than exercise and nutrition alone.

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"Arts and cultural engagement may be associated with slower epigenetic aging, with effects comparable in some measures to physical activity," Mack told Fox News Digital.

She said activities such as visiting museums and engaging with music or art may help reduce stress, improve emotional regulation and increase social connection.

"These are not ‘extra’ lifestyle activities," Mack said. "They may be deeply connected to how the body manages inflammation, stress hormones, mood and overall resilience."

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Mack added that people experiencing stress, social isolation, retirement or caregiving responsibilities may especially benefit from meaningful cultural engagement.

Experts cautioned, however, that the study does not prove arts engagement directly slows aging.

"This is an observational study, not an experiment," Professor Steve Horvath of UCLA, a longevity researcher and pioneer in epigenetic aging research who was not involved in the study, told Fox News Digital.

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"So when researchers find that the people who go to museums have younger epigenetic age, we cannot tell whether the museum visits slowed their aging, or whether their slower aging is what allowed them to keep visiting museums," he said.

Horvath said both explanations may be true to some degree, though he described the research as "methodologically careful" and worthy of further study.

The findings remained consistent even after accounting for factors such as smoking, income, body weight and other lifestyle habits.

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He added that regardless of whether arts engagement is directly slowing biological aging, staying socially and mentally active is still associated with healthier aging overall.

"The prescription is the same," he said. "Keep going."