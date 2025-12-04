Fox News Health Newsletter: 'Beer bellies' linked to serious heart damage

WAISTLINE WARNING — Men with "beer bellies" may face serious heart damage, study finds
SLIM PICKINGS — Weight-loss drugs could become unavailable for millions in coming years, experts warn
WORTH A SHOT — Routine vaccination linked to lower dementia risk, per new research
COGNITIVE TWIST — Your brain doesn’t age the way you think — new study upends old beliefs
SIGN UP FOR OUR HEALTH NEWSLETTER
SECRET INGREDIENT — America's most popular cooking oil could be linked to obesity
SERENITY NOW — Viral 'all-white' wellness push could boost mental health — here are 4 essentials to consider
SAY ‘AHH’ — Tongue cancer warning signs highlighted after 'Full House' star's diagnosis
LIKE WHAT YOU'RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE HEALTH NEWS
CONQUERING CANCER — New therapy hunts and destroys deadly tumors in breakthrough study