Fox News Health Newsletter: 'Beer bellies' linked to serious heart damage

And more of the top Fox News Health stories and videos from the past week

WAISTLINE WARNING — Men with "beer bellies" may face serious heart damage, study finds

SLIM PICKINGS — Weight-loss drugs could become unavailable for millions in coming years, experts warn

3 men at a summer festival drink beer from plastic glasses

People with "beer bellies" may have an increased risk of heart damage, raising fresh concerns about the health risks tied to extra weight around the midsection. (iStock)

WORTH A SHOT — Routine vaccination linked to lower dementia risk, per new research

COGNITIVE TWIST — Your brain doesn’t age the way you think — new study upends old beliefs

SECRET INGREDIENT — America's most popular cooking oil could be linked to obesity

SERENITY NOW — Viral 'all-white' wellness push could boost mental health — here are 4 essentials to consider

Dave Coulier cancer diagnosis

Dave Coulier, 66, announced in a Tuesday interview that he has been diagnosed with early-stage P16 carcinoma, or oropharyngeal tongue cancer. (Getty Images)

SAY ‘AHH’ — Tongue cancer warning signs highlighted after 'Full House' star's diagnosis

CONQUERING CANCER — New therapy hunts and destroys deadly tumors in breakthrough study

