Viral 'all-white' wellness push could boost mental health — here are 4 essentials to consider

"Wellness" isn’t just a checklist of healthy habits — it’s a balance of nourishing body and mind, involving fitness, self-care and nutritious eating, as experts repeatedly note.

The just-announced 2026 Color of the Year from Pantone — a shade of white called Cloud Dancer — is an attempt to capture the importance of well-being, signifying a fresh start, a quiet mind, relaxation and room to breathe.

"Choosing rest and consciously stepping away from relentless demands and turning inward recognizes that true strength lies not just in doing, but also in being," the company noted in a press release about the choice.

"It’s meant to represent a peeling away of old habits and outdated thinking, creating space for clarity, focus and renewed imagination," Parade noted about the choice.

As the year winds down and a new one lies just ahead, four wellness products capturing these qualities stand out from the rest — offering an opportunity to give others the gift of calm.

Here are four holiday gift guide items to consider for loved ones this year.

Read on for details.

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Adult Robe, $96, Amazon.com

The Barefoot Dreams' CozyChic robe is cloud-soft and perfect for kicking back at home for some much-needed "me time," whether it’s meditating, reading or journaling.

The white and cushy fabric has a "luxurious feel and long-lasting comfort," according to its description, making it a strong gift to consider for a loved one.

The Clean Hydration Co. Stainless Steel Canteen in White, $17.99, Amazon.com

Re-usable bottles provide a convenient, eco-friendly way to boost daily water intake.

Keeping hydrated is known to promote better skin, boost energy, lower inflammation and improve organ function, and can even help to lower stress and reduce anxiety and headaches, according to experts.

The white, stainless-steel bottle is compact enough to take on the go as a new hydration companion.

Sunrise Alarm Clock and White Noise Machine, $65.99, Amazon.com

A good night’s sleep is imperative to overall wellness and functional health.

Using a sunrise alarm clock can help regulate circadian rhythm by slowly introducing light that mimics the morning sun.

This product also doubles as a sound machine, and can play white noise to drown out distracting sounds at bedtime and help lull anyone into a more restful sleep.

Sweet Water Decor Relaxation Candle, $32, Amazon.com

A candle's ambiance and aromatherapy have been shown to calm the nervous system.

This candle — scented with peppermint, cedar, clove and eucalyptus oils — is poured in the USA and made with non-toxic ingredients and a soy wax blend.

The wick is 100% cotton and free of lead and zinc, allowing recipients to breathe more easily.

For more Holiday Gift Guide ideas and stories, check out this link.