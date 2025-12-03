Expand / Collapse search
Viral 'all-white' wellness push could boost mental health — here are 4 essentials to consider

4 products this holiday season tap into well-being and fresh starts

Angelica Stabile By Angelica Stabile Fox News
What do women really want?: Katrina Campins gives dating and gift advice Video

What do women really want?: Katrina Campins gives dating and gift advice

'Mansion Global' host Katrina Campins gives dating advice and unpacks the latest battle in the war on Christmas on ‘Jesse Watters Primetime.’

"Wellness" isn’t just a checklist of healthy habits — it’s a balance of nourishing body and mind, involving fitness, self-care and nutritious eating, as experts repeatedly note.

The just-announced 2026 Color of the Year from Pantone — a shade of white called Cloud Dancer — is an attempt to capture the importance of well-being, signifying a fresh start, a quiet mind, relaxation and room to breathe.

"Choosing rest and consciously stepping away from relentless demands and turning inward recognizes that true strength lies not just in doing, but also in being," the company noted in a press release about the choice.

"It’s meant to represent a peeling away of old habits and outdated thinking, creating space for clarity, focus and renewed imagination," Parade noted about the choice. 

As the year winds down and a new one lies just ahead, four wellness products capturing these qualities stand out from the rest — offering an opportunity to give others the gift of calm.

woman in white robe wakes up in white sheets

As the year winds down and a new one lies just ahead, four wellness-focused products can help give the gift of rest, calm, relaxation and fresh starts.  (iStock)

Here are four holiday gift guide items to consider for loved ones this year. 

Read on for details. 

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Adult Robe, $96, Amazon.com

Barefoot Dreams® CozyChic® Adult Robe

The Barefoot Dreams® CozyChic® Adult Robe is on sale for $96.60 on Amazon.com. (Amazon.com)

The Barefoot Dreams' CozyChic robe is cloud-soft and perfect for kicking back at home for some much-needed "me time," whether it’s meditating, reading or journaling.

The white and cushy fabric has a "luxurious feel and long-lasting comfort," according to its description, making it a strong gift to consider for a loved one.

The Clean Hydration Co. Stainless Steel Canteen in White, $17.99, Amazon.com

Clean Hydration Co, Canteen in white next to a woman reading a book

The Clean Hydration Co. Canteen 17 is a vacuum-insulated stainless steel water bottle with a removable bottom cap. (Amazon.com)

Re-usable bottles provide a convenient, eco-friendly way to boost daily water intake.

Keeping hydrated is known to promote better skin, boost energy, lower inflammation and improve organ function, and can even help to lower stress and reduce anxiety and headaches, according to experts.

The white, stainless-steel bottle is compact enough to take on the go as a new hydration companion.

Sunrise Alarm Clock and White Noise Machine, $65.99, Amazon.com

sunrise alarm clock in white

This sunrise alarm clock and white noise sound machine features a natural wake-up light, 30 soothing sleep aids and a Bluetooth speaker. (Amazon.com)

A good night’s sleep is imperative to overall wellness and functional health.

Using a sunrise alarm clock can help regulate circadian rhythm by slowly introducing light that mimics the morning sun.

This product also doubles as a sound machine, and can play white noise to drown out distracting sounds at bedtime and help lull anyone into a more restful sleep.

Sweet Water Decor Relaxation Candle, $32, Amazon.com

Sweet Water Decor Relaxation Candle

This candle is made with peppermint, clove, cedar and eucalyptus oils. The 11-ounce candle comes with a wooden lid and has a 50+ hour burn time. (Amazon.com)

A candle's ambiance and aromatherapy have been shown to calm the nervous system.

This candle — scented with peppermint, cedar, clove and eucalyptus oils — is poured in the USA and made with non-toxic ingredients and a soy wax blend.

The wick is 100% cotton and free of lead and zinc, allowing recipients to breathe more easily. 

Angelica Stabile is a lifestyle reporter for Fox News Digital.

