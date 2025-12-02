Tongue cancer warning signs highlighted after 'Full House' star's diagnosis

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

On the heels of comedian Dave Coulier’s announcement of his tongue cancer diagnosis, experts are sharing what to know about the disease.

Coulier, 66, announced in a Tuesday interview that he has been diagnosed with early-stage P16 carcinoma, or oropharyngeal tongue cancer.

"Oropharyngeal" refers to cancer that begins at the base of the tongue. The "P16" indicates that it is associated with HPV (human papillomavirus).

The news comes just months after the "Full House" star announced his battle with an aggressive form of non-Hodgkin Lymphoma. The tongue cancer is "totally unrelated" to that initial cancer, he told "Today" in the interview.

"I went in for a PET scan, just a routine check-up, and something flared on the PET scan," Coulier said. "It turned out that I have P16 squamous carcinoma at the base of my tongue."

The comedian had announced on April 1 that he was cancer-free following the non-Hodgkin Lymphoma diagnosis.

"To go through chemotherapy and feel that relief of whoah, it's gone, and then to get a test that says, well now you've got another kind of cancer ... it is a shock to the system," he said.

Coulier shared that he will undergo a course of 35 radiation treatments.

What to know about tongue cancer

Tongue cancer can affect the front of the tongue (oral cavity) or the base/back of the tongue (oropharynx), according to the National Cancer Institute. Risk factors and prognosis can differ substantially depending on the location of the cancer.

In 2025, it is expected that there will be about 20,040 new cases of tongue cancer and approximately 3,270 deaths, the NCI states. (These numbers only include cancers that begin in the front two-thirds of the tongue.)

When including all oral cavity and oropharyngeal cancers — which totals all mouth and throat cancers — the numbers rise to 59,660 new cases and about 12,770 deaths in 2025, per the American Cancer Society.

The overall five-year survival rate for tongue cancer is 71%.

Studies have shown that cases have been on the rise in the U.S. in recent years, affecting almost all age groups and races.

"The rise is linked to the dramatic rise of HPV," Fox News senior medical analyst Dr. Marc Siegel told Fox News Digital. "It can metastasize, but the prognosis is 80% to 90% curable if it's HPV-related."

George Semeniuk, M.D., a medical oncologist and hematologist at City of Hope in Newport Beach, California, agreed that tongue cancer is one of the fastest-rising head and neck cancers doctors are seeing.

"Early detection is critical," he told Fox News Digital.

Warning signs and risk factors

Some of the earliest warning signs of tongue cancer include a persistent sore or ulcer on the tongue, pain when swallowing, a lump or changes in speech, according to Semeniuk.

"Anything that lasts longer than two weeks should be evaluated by a specialist," he advised.

Siegel added, "Look out for a sore that won't heal or difficulty swallowing. Show your doctor, ENT or dentist."

Other common signs include a lump or thickening on the tongue; red or white patches on the tongue or lining of the mouth; persistent tongue, pain in the mouth, jaw or throat; and numbness or burning in the tongue, according to multiple health sources.

Those affected may also notice difficulty chewing, swallowing or speaking, or unexpected bleeding in the area.

If the cancer has spread, the patient may notice a lump in the neck (from enlarged lymph nodes), ear pain (usually on one side), or stiffness or swelling of the jaw.

The biggest risk factors for tongue cancer are tobacco use, heavy alcohol consumption and HPV, Semeniuk noted.

"We are also seeing increasing cases in younger adults who have never smoked, which underscores the role HPV can play," he said. "People with long-standing mouth irritation, weakened immune systems or poor oral hygiene may also be at higher risk."

Treatment and prognosis

The standard treatment for tongue cancer is largely dependent on the stage of the disease and where it is located, according to experts.

"Treatment depends on the stage and location of the tumor, but often involves a combination of surgery, radiation therapy and, in more advanced cases, chemotherapy or targeted therapies," Semeniuk said.

"At City of Hope, we also use minimally invasive surgical approaches and precision-guided therapies to preserve speech and swallowing whenever possible."

Siegel noted that tongue cancer tumors tend to be more responsive to surgical resection, radiation and chemotherapy.

"Prognosis is significantly better when tongue cancer is diagnosed early. If detected at an early stage, cure rates can be quite high," Semeniuk told Fox News Digital.

"That’s why it’s so important for people to pay attention to changes in their mouth and seek care promptly. Regular dental visits and HPV vaccination are also important steps in lowering risk."