Flight passengers warned as airline water systems test positive for contamination

Flight passengers may want to think twice before ordering drinks or washing their hands on the plane, a new analysis suggests.

The Center for Food as Medicine and Longevity, based in New York City, recently reviewed airline water systems over a three-year period, analyzing over 35,000 samples collected between 2022 and 2025.

The study evaluated both major and regional carriers, grading them based on contamination violations, E. coli findings, maintenance practices and how frequently water systems were cleaned, according to a press release.

A score of 3.5 or higher was considered indicative of relatively safe water, while lower scores reflected potentially unhealthy onboard water.

The analysis found 32 E. coli violations across 21 airlines during the study window.

Delta Air Lines received the highest scores for water safety, with Alaska Airlines also ranking well. Spirit Airlines, JetBlue and American Airlines placed at the bottom of the rankings.

Charles Platkin, the researcher behind the study, told Fox News Digital that airlines often cite compliance with federal guidelines, though much of the data is self-reported.

"Compliance should be the floor, not the ceiling," he said.

The study examined whether airlines are doing enough beyond minimum requirements to protect passengers, according to Platkin.

He noted that travelers should not have to worry about the safety of onboard water when ordering drinks or washing their hands while flying. "These aren't luxuries; they're basic expectations," he said.

Nicolette M. Pace, a registered dietitian and founder of NutriSource in New York, said the findings reinforce the importance of taking simple precautions when flying.

Passengers can reduce risk by filling reusable water bottles after clearing security or purchasing bottled water, Pace recommended, adding that hand sanitizer is preferable to washing hands with airplane tap water.

Consuming contaminated water, even at low levels, can disrupt digestion and weaken immune defenses, she warned.

It’s especially important for children, older adults and people with weakened immune systems to take extra precautions, Pace cautioned.

Fox News Digital reached out to airlines that ranked at the top and bottom of the study requesting comment.

Spirit Airlines said it maintains an extensive testing and maintenance program for onboard water systems that complies with the Environmental Protection Agency’s Aircraft Drinking Water Rule.

"The well-being and comfort of our guests is very important to us," the airline said, adding that its data shows progress in recent years and that it continues to review and refine procedures as needed.

American Airlines told Fox News Digital that its potable water program is fully compliant with EPA requirements and that a recent EPA audit found no significant issues.

The airline said it is reviewing the Center for Food as Medicine & Longevity’s analysis, including its methodology, to determine whether any changes could further enhance passenger safety.

Delta Air Lines said ranking highest in water safety reflects its commitment to providing clean, safe, potable water for customers and employees.

"Safety and quality in all aspects of our global service and operation are paramount at Delta," the airline said.

JetBlue also commented, stating that safety is "their first responsibility" and that they serve bottled purified drinking water on all flights.

"For coffee and tea preparation, JetBlue follows processes outlined by the EPA, the FDA and the FAA to ensure our water supply is safe," the spokesperson told Fox News Digital, adding that they perform routine water system sampling and cleaning procedures in accordance with regulatory guidelines to ensure that water used on planes is safe and reliable.