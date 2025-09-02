Upgrade your tap with these countertop reverse osmosis systems

Worried about what's in your tap water? A high-performing reverse osmosis (RO) countertop system is one of the best ways to protect your family. Unlike basic filters, these advanced systems are designed to remove a wide range of contaminants, giving you peace of mind with every glass.

Countertop RO systems are designed to filter thousands of gallons of water and remove common contaminants like bacteria, heavy metals, pesticides, chlorine byproducts and microplastics. It also tackles the major concerns people have about tap water by reducing harmful substances such as lead, arsenic, nitrates and fluoride, according to Danny Pen, president of New Era Plumbing and HVAC.

"Reverse osmosis countertop filters are more expensive to buy, but given that you’re not buying filters every month and you’re not just making water taste better but actually cleaning it, it’s worth it," Pen said.

How to choose your RO system

"When shopping for an RO system, look for certifications from trusted third parties," said Dr. Eric Roy, head of science at Culligan.

These certifications show that the system has been proven to filter out the specific contaminants in your water. If you want a more targeted solution, consider getting a home water test to pinpoint exactly what you need to filter, Culligan said.

Keep reading for five systems for cleaner drinking water:

The AquaTru Classic is a highly effective countertop reverse osmosis system with a four-stage filtration process that removes up to 99 percent of more than 80 contaminants, including lead, fluoride and PFAS. A key advantage is full third-party NSF certification, which verifies its performance. It's a ‘plug-and-play’ system with long-lasting filters and a smart display.

Original price: $249

The Waterdrop C1S Countertop Core system is a plug-and-play RO filter. It uses a five-stage process to reduce a wide range of contaminants, including heavy metals, fluoride and PFAS. It features a smart touchscreen that alerts you when filters need replacement.

The Philips Reverse Osmosis water filter uses a unique, NASA-backed Aquaporin Inside membrane to purify water down to 0.0001 microns. It’s praised for its easy, no-installation setup and is efficient. The all-in-one composite filter is designed to last a full year or up to 528 gallons.

Original price: $319

The Waterdrop K19-SFK is a great choice for its unique ability to provide alkaline water with added minerals. It uses a powerful 5-stage reverse osmosis process to purify water, then adds back beneficial minerals like calcium and potassium. The system is also a convenient plug-and-play countertop unit with a smart touchscreen, making it easy to use and maintain.

Original price: $319