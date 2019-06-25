Infectious disease was not cause of Texas couple's death, Fiji health official says

Infectious disease did not kill Texas couple David and Michelle Paul during their trip to Fiji in May, said the island's Ministry of Health and Medical Services.

“Investigations by the Ministry and other partners, which included post mortem examination, laboratory investigations to exclude a wide range of viral and bacterial causes, toxicology and microscopic examination of tissues, have identified no infectious causative agent,” said a statement by the Ministry of Health and Medical Services quoted by the CBS affiliate in Fort Worth, Texas.

BANGLADESHI 'TREE MAN' BEGS FOR HANDS TO BE AMPUTATED TO RELIEVE PAIN, REPORT

The health agency noted that people who came into contact with the couple are at no risk, as was once feared. Those who had been thought to have been at risk include hotel and health care workers, CBS reported.

The couple's remains are still in Fiji. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating their death.

JUAN WILLIAMS: DOMINICAN REPUBLIC HASN'T 'BEEN TRANSPARENT OR CLEAR' AMID RESORT DEATHS

On May 22, David and Michelle Paul checked into a hotel on Denarau Island. Marc Calanog, Michelle’s father, said he got a text message from her on May 24 that said: “We are both going to doctor now. We have been throwing up for eight hours. David also has diarrhea. My hands are numb.”

He said he got a call on May 25 that Michelle was dead, and that David Paul was dead two days later. Marc Calanog, told ABC News that the couple was healthy.

The ministry said, shortly after they were found dead, that it was working with the CDC, local police, and the World Health Organization to determine the cause of death.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fiji is home to just over 900,000 people and is a popular tourist destination thanks to its warm climate, white sand beaches and coral reefs.