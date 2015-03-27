Family's Illness Makes Hospital Workers Sick

A Jackson County family's ailment has caused the temporary shutdown on a hospital emergency room.

Laurel County Sheriff's officials said a family of five from McKee came to St. Joseph Hospital London Sunday evening, complaining of similar symptoms.

While a doctor and three other emergency room workers treated the family, the medical personnel experienced the symptoms, which included headache, shortness of breath, throat irritation and a burning sensation.

All nine people were decontaminated and have improved. The emergency room reopened.

Laurel County Deputy Gilbert Acciardo said the family had come into contact with a stray dog and an investigation is under way to determine if the animal caused the illness.