Elon Musk's mother Maye on why she doesn’t keep chips or cookies at home: ‘You can’t stop’

Elon Musk’s mother, Maye Musk, doesn’t pull any punches when it comes to nutrition.

During a Thursday appearance on Fox Business' "The Bottom Line," Musk was asked about "Make America Healthy Again," the wellness initiative from former President Donald J. Trump and Robert F. Kennedy Jr., which focuses on choosing healthier foods.

The model and dietitian, 76, said she saw many diet-related health conditions while running her private practice for 40 years.

"The main issues were obesity, high cholesterol, hypertension and diabetes," Musk said.

"Once they started changing their diets, their blood values looked better — and it just decreases the expense of treating these patients."

Musk emphasized the importance of communities working together for better health.

"We need to be able to teach people to eat better, and to have communities doing it together," she said.

"Because it’s hard when you have a community that loves to eat a lot of food and then you have to try to pull yourself back."

As a proud grandmother of 14 grandchildren, Musk said she takes measures to provide healthy foods and snacks.

"You’ll never see chips and cookies in my home," she said, joking that "as my grandkids say, ‘I’ve got no food.’"

Musk also alluded to the addictive nature of unhealthy foods.

"If you start on them, you can’t stop," she said.

"And so I’d rather not start with them."

Instead of processed foods, Musk said she sticks with healthier choices like fruits, vegetables, yogurt, milk, cereal and whole-wheat bread.

Mus has previously credited her "flexitarian diet" for helping her look and feel her best.

The style of eating has been described as one that prioritizes plant-based foods while consuming meat in moderation. It is considered more "flexible" than vegetarianism.

"I eat very well," Musk told Fox News Digital at the time.

"To me, to keep the body healthy and skin glowing, you have to eat well. That keeps me in good health."

Musk has also shared her commitment to a daily active lifestyle, relying on simple workouts that can be done at home, including yoga, weights and walking her dogs.

Stephanie Nolasco of Fox News Digital contributed reporting.