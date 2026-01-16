Does golf count as exercise? Only if you avoid one thing, say experts

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Amateur golf might be known as a "leisurely" pastime or a way to network with business colleagues, but recent research suggests that it could double as a form of exercise.

While it may not appear to be the most physically demanding sport, golf does have some tangible physical health benefits — especially if you don't use a cart, according to experts.

"Walking the course, which could be more than 15,000 steps, is obviously exercise, but there are other physically demanding aspects of playing golf," Tom Matassa, a golf-specific medical specialist trained through the Titleist Performance Institute, told Fox News Digital.

"Even without the walking, the average recreational golfer typically averages between 108 and 200 total swings (including practice swings) for an 18-hole round," noted Matassa, who is also a physical therapist and owner of Dynamic Golf Performance in New York. "This requires physical exertion."

Proven health benefits

Research has supported golf’s health benefits. A 2023 study in BMJ Open Sport and Exercise Medicine compared the below three types of exercise to determine which was most effective.

Golf: Playing an 18-hole round while walking with a pull-cart

Playing an 18-hole round while walking with a pull-cart Nordic walking: A 3.7-mile brisk walk using poles

A 3.7-mile brisk walk using poles Regular walking: A standard 3.7-mile walk

Considering 25 golfers over the age of 65, the researchers found that while all three activities appeared to lower cholesterol, blood pressure and blood sugar, golf had a slightly more positive effect on blood sugar and lipid profile levels. The researchers attributed this to the game’s longer duration and ability to burn more calories.

"Golf provides many of the same benefits as exercise: stress reduction, mobility, balance, cognitive engagement and focus," Matassa told Fox News Digital.

Ed Farrell, a certified strength and conditioning specialist and a physical therapist at Physical Solutions in Bethpage, New York, agreed that the act of swinging a golf club can serve as a form of exercise.

"The golf swing may utilize good mobility and flexibility of the shoulder girdle, and the shift of weight during the swing can be a good exercise of balance," he told Fox News Digital.

What to know before hitting the green

Besides feeling frustration at missing a putt, golfers should be aware of potential health risks associated with the sport.

Swinging a golf club may look easy, but the movement can take a toll on the body. It requires rotation, which can cause torsion and stress in particular joints and muscles, especially if another area is tight, experts say. As a result, studies show that golfers tend to have more cases of tight hips and low back pain.

"There are considerable physical demands required to play golf safely and at higher levels for a long time," Matassa said, noting that some elite golfers can swing the club at 120 miles per hour or more. "Golfers must train for these demands, [focusing on] flexibility, balance, strength and power."

Farrell cautioned that golfers often develop conditions such as shoulder strain and elbow epicondylitis (golfer’s elbow), which is seen in beginner players who swing or grip too hard.

The expert also sees lower-back issues with more advanced players who play multiple days each week, causing degenerative changes, he told Fox News Digital.

A typical round of golf can last several hours and involves walking up to four to seven miles on uneven terrain. Experts recommend wearing proper footwear to avoid foot and knee injuries. Using a pull cart instead of carrying a heavy golf bag will prevent stress on the back.

Weather also can be a potential risk. Playing in hot temperatures can increase the risk of heat exhaustion, dehydration and sunburn. Always bring water to stay hydrated and wear sunscreen, experts advised.

Is golf enough?

While golf is a good way to boost activity levels, it shouldn’t be the only form of exercise, experts agreed.

"As with all recreational sports, these tasks alone are not enough to be considered a well-rounded routine for health benefits," Farrell told Fox News Digital, adding that "maintaining strength as we age is key to sustaining independent function."

Farrell encourages individuals to follow a routine of twice-weekly strength training with weights, stretching exercises and cardio work, such as on an elliptical or stationary bike.

For golfers, he said it’s best to adjust their exercise program with an eye toward "off-season improvements and in-season maintenance."

Both experts emphasized that individuals should check with a physician before starting any exercise program and should consult a physical therapist for any ailments that may limit activities.