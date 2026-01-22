Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Health Newsletter

Doctors say 3 small lifestyle shifts could extend life by nearly a decade

And more of this week's top health stories, right to your inbox

By Fox News Staff Fox News
NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Top stories

→ 3 simple lifestyle changes could add almost a decade to your life

→ Dozens sickened as potentially deadly fungus spreads in southern state

→ New sleep apnea pill could be ‘holy grail,’ expert says

Man with sleep apnea wearing CPAP machine

A Massachusetts biotech startup is preparing to file for FDA approval of a once-nightly pill that could become the first medication approved to treat obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). (iStock)

On the lookout

→ Can the flu vaccine actually give you influenza? Doctors set the record straight

→ Common vitamin byproduct may help cancer evade the immune system

CDC reports highest weekly rate of pediatric flu hospitalizations in 15 years Video

Conversation starters

Cellphone health risks examined in new government study

→ Study reveals how rapidly weight comes back after quitting obesity medications

→ Passengers warned as airlines test positive for water contamination

Healthy living

→ Martha Stewart shares 7 tips for aging well: 'Look good, feel good, be good'

The real reason for nail-biting and other 'bad habits,' according to psychologists

CLICK HERE FOR MORE HEALTH STORIES

Quote of the week

"Honestly, what most people are eating in America today is not definitionally food. It’s a food-like substance."

→ In a recent podcast, functional physician Dr. Mark Hyman reveals the biggest mistake people make when choosing a diet

This article was written by Fox News staff.

Close modal

Continue