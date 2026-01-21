Dozens sickened as potentially deadly fungus spreads in southern state

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A potentially deadly fungus has been spreading throughout Tennessee, health officials have warned.

Over 35 cases of histoplasmosis, a lung infection caused by exposure to the fungus Histoplasma capsulatum, have been confirmed in a three-month period in the Murray and Williamson County area, according to numbers presented on Jan. 12 by the Tennessee Department of Health.

A family has also spoken out with claims that one woman died after contracting histoplasmosis, with a positive test result returned two days after her death, according to a local report .

However, during a briefing at the Williamson County Board of Commissioners, state epidemiologists said an investigation is underway and that the infection has not yet been confirmed as the direct cause of any fatalities.

They also noted that the average age of those infected is 50.

The fungus comes from soil that is contaminated with bird or bat droppings, according to state officials. People are exposed when they breathe in the fungal spores. A single common source has not been identified in the Tennessee outbreak.

In most cases, people don’t get sick, but there is the potential for histoplasmosis to cause respiratory symptoms, ranging from mild to life-threatening, per the CDC.

Symptoms of histoplasmosis — which can include fever, cough, extreme fatigue, headache, body aches, chills and chest pain — typically emerge within three to 17 days after exposure to the fungus.

Because these symptoms are similar to the cold and flu, the condition is often missed or misdiagnosed.

People with weak immune systems are at a higher risk of developing severe illness, which can lead to a long-term lung infection or, in rare cases, meningitis, per the CDC.

While most people do not require treatment, there are antifungal medications for severe cases. Some of the Tennessee patients have been hospitalized and some are "critically ill," the state officials confirmed during the briefing.

Healthcare providers can confirm the infection by testing blood or urine samples in a lab. Other possible means of testing may include respiratory fluid, X-rays, CT scans or a tissue biopsy.

To prevent infection, health officials recommend limiting activities where soil is disturbed and to consider wearing masks during "high-risk" outdoor activities.

Before this outbreak, histoplasmosis was a "reportable disease" in only 14 states (Arkansas, Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Wisconsin and Washington), according to the CDC.

The infection does not spread between humans and cannot be transmitted from humans to animals.

Anyone who experiences symptoms and believes they have been exposed to the Histoplasma fungus should contact a doctor for testing, especially if antibiotics are not helping.