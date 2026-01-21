Can the flu shot actually give you influenza? Doctors set the record straight

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Some surveys have shown that nearly 30% of people believe getting a flu shot can actually cause influenza.

This belief is likely due to common side effects linked to the vaccine, including headache, fever, nausea, headache and muscle aches, according to the CDC. Some may also experience soreness, redness or swelling at the injection site.

Dr. Samantha Picking, senior director of immunizations at Walgreens, said it’s a "common misconception" that the shot can give you the flu.

"No flu vaccine can cause the flu," Massachusetts-based Picking told Fox News Digital. "Most flu vaccines do not contain a live virus and use an inactive flu virus or pieces of the virus."

The nasal spray flu vaccine is a live-attenuated influenza vaccine (LAIV), which means it contains a very weak form of the flu virus, she said.

Dr. Marc Siegel, Fox News senior medical analyst, reiterated that the vaccine is formulated from a "dead, inactivated or killed virus," and that "you cannot get the flu from it."

Not everyone experiences side effects after a flu shot, but mild side effects are possible.

The reason some people may feel sick after getting the vaccine, according to Picking, is because their immune system is responding and building protection.

"Side effects vary by individual — and it’s important to remember that if you do experience common side effects like aches, low-grade fever, or pain and swelling at the injection site, it means the vaccine is working," she added.

If side effects occur, they begin soon after the shot and usually last one to two days, according to the doctor. They can be managed with over-the-counter products.

"Your pharmacist can recommend over-the-counter products to help manage any minor side effects you encounter," she said.

Some people are more likely to experience side effects from the shot — particularly women, children under the age of 5, pregnant women and those receiving high-dose vaccines, according to the doctor.

"While flu shot side effects vary from person to person, most remain mild and resolve on their own," she added.

It is possible to get the flu right after getting vaccinated, but not from the shot, Picking said.

"It takes around two weeks for your body to develop full immunity after getting vaccinated, so you can still contract the flu shortly after receiving your flu shot," she said.

"If that happens, the illness didn’t come from the vaccine — it’s simply because your body wasn’t fully protected yet. This is why the sooner you get vaccinated, the better."

While the side effects of the vaccine are very similar to the actual flu, the timing and severity of symptoms can mark the difference between the two.

"Flu shot side effects tend to be mild, appear within a few hours and typically last only a few days," Picking said. "Actual flu symptoms are generally more severe and last much longer."

In cases of uncertainty, she recommends getting tested.

It’s generally considered safe to get the flu shot with a mild illness, like a cold without a fever.

"However, if you’re moderately or severely ill, especially if you have a fever, it’s best to wait until you recover to get vaccinated," Picking recommended. "When you’re already sick, it’s more difficult to distinguish between vaccine side effects and symptoms of being ill, and this also helps to ensure optimal immune response."