Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Coronavirus
Published

Coronavirus live updates: Get the latest developments here

Madeline Farber
By Madeline Farber | Fox News
close
Florida considered new US coronavirus epicenterVideo

Florida considered new US coronavirus epicenter

The state of Florida is seeing a spike in coronavirus cases as leaders weigh new lockdown restrictions amid the surge; Phil Keating reports on the latest.

Fox News provides live updates on the worldwide novel coronavirus pandemic.

Follow below for the latest news on COVID-19. Mobile users click here.

Madeline Farber is a Reporter for Fox News. You can follow her on Twitter @MaddieFarberUDK.

Trending in Health