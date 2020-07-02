Coronavirus cases linked to Michigan college bar surpass 100: officials

The number of coronavirus cases linked to a popular bar near the Michigan State University campus has surpassed 100, local officials said this week.

Harper's Restaurant and Brew Pub, near the university's campus in Lansing, is linked to the outbreak. Officials identified at least 85 cases last weekend, but that number has climbed higher, with some 138 people confirmed to have a COVID-19 infection related to the outbreak at Harper’s.

The cases include 119 patrons and 19 others who were exposed to them, Linda Vail, a county health officer with the Ingham County Health Department, told The Detroit News.

At least 36 of the cases are asymptomatic. No hospitalizations have been reported at this time.

After the outbreak was identified, local health officials advised those who visited the bar between June 12 and June 22 to self-quarantine for 14 days and get tested for COVID-19.

College students without masks could be seen in photos on social media crowded together on a line to get into Harper's after it reopened June 12 when Michigan eased coronavirus restrictions that had shuttered bars and restaurants for three months. However, the business closed again June 22, shortly after two people tested positive for the coronavirus.

The owners of the bar plan to install a new heating and cooling system, and an app to help manage the sidewalk line and control crowds.

"It is my hope that those primary cases are going to slow down and we don’t kick off a wave of secondary transmission," Vail told the Detroit News.

