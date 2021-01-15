Coronavirus cases in Iowa surpass 300,000

Coronavirus cases in Iowa surpassed 300,000 for the first time this week, estimates for the state health department show.

Some 302,788 people in the state have tested positive for COVID-19, with health officials adding more than 1,500 positive cases on Thursday alone. The state also shows a 13.2% 14-day positivity rate.

In the last seven days, the 18-29 age group represented 20% of positive cases, per state health data, with the 0-17 age group following behind at 15%.

Coronavirus-related hospitalizations also increased Thursday, with the state showing more than 530 people currently hospitalized with the virus, up from 516 on Wednesday.

The news comes as more than 100,000 people in the state have been vaccinated against the novel virus, according to estimates released by state health officials on Wednesday.

The nation this week surpassed the 11 million mark in terms of COVID-19 shots administered — still far less than half the doses distributed, however, and days after the Trump administration urged states to open coronavirus vaccine distribution to wider groups, including those 65 and older, in an effort to speed such efforts.