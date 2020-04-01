Connecticut infant may be youngest coronavirus fatality in US, gov says

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

A 6-week-old baby from the Hartford area who died after being brought to the hospital unresponsive last week tested positive for the novel coronavirus, Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont said on Wednesday. Lamont said the infant’s positive COVID-19 test result came in on Tuesday, and that the child's death is believed to possibly be the youngest coronavirus-related fatality in the country.

“This is a virus that attacks our most fragile without mercy,” Lamont tweeted on Wednesday. “This also stresses the importance of staying home and limiting exposure to other people. Your life and the lives of others could literally depend on it. Our prayers are with the family at this difficult time."

In a press conference on Wednesday, Lamont said the child’s death is a reminder that nobody is safe from the virus, and that for the “young people who think they’re a little more invincible, think again.”

The state has confirmed over 3,000 cases of COVID-19, and at least 69 deaths. Lamont said the state’s testing capabilities continue to ramp up, and that the number one concern remains to be personal protective equipment (PPE) for health care workers.

Lamont also said that he’s issued a new executive order which includes that grocery stores have no more than a 50 percent capacity at any given time and that no more than one family member does the shopping.

“We’re asking people don’t use cash, use a credit card, and more importantly if you can get things delivered -- home delivery and such -- especially if you’re a senior, we don’t want you to go out shopping at all,” he said.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the U.S. had at least 203,600 confirmed cases of COVID-19 illnesses and 4,476 deaths.