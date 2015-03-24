Chocolate and red wine 'can beat diabetes,' study claims

next Image 1 of 2

Scientists have identified just how powerful some unlikely food and drinks can be in preventing the most common form of diabetes.

Dark chocolate, berries and even red wine contain flavanoids, and now it has emerged that eating high levels of the compounds can provide protection from type 2 diabetes by helping the body regulate sugar levels.

Professor Aedin Cassidy led the research at the University of East Anglia in Norwich.

"Small changes to the normal diet you have can have significant effects on prevention efforts," Cassidy said. "We show that one portion of berries every day can help you control your blood sugar levels but also prevent you having a heart attack."

The study involved 2,000 women keeping a diary of all the food and drink they consumed and blood samples being analyzed.

It revealed flavanoids help regulate levels of insulin, the hormone which controls glucose in the body. They also seemed to help prevent chronic inflammation.

