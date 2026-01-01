Catholic influencer's 5-year-old son dies after 11-day flu battle followed by thousands

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Catholic influencer announced Thursday that his 5-year-old son had died after an 11-day battle with a severe case of the flu, a loss that unfolded publicly as he shared updates almost daily online.

Paul J. Kim, who shares faith-based content with more than 300,000 followers on Instagram, said his son Micah died on New Year’s Eve.

In an emotional video posted Thursday, Kim thanked supporters for their prayers and asked for privacy as his family grieves.

"We are so proud of him," Kim said in the video. "I want to thank you from the bottom of my heart, as his dad, on behalf of my family, for all the ways you guys prayed and lifted us up during this time. It’s been the hardest thing I’ve ever been through in my life, and it continues to be."

Kim first shared news of Micah’s illness Dec. 21, when he posted that his son was being taken to a hospital by ambulance after a medical emergency.

In subsequent updates, Kim said doctors described Micah’s illness as an unusually severe case of the flu. Kim later told followers that Micah had been placed on life support and urged people to pray.

In later updates, he revealed that the flu infection had turned septic and triggered seizures. At the time, Kim said doctors described the case as rare and serious.

In a Dec. 30 update, Kim said his son’s condition had worsened and that Micah was in a coma as doctors and family members worked to give him as much time as possible.

Kim’s posts, some of which showed Micah in the hospital, were viewed millions of times.

Throughout the ordeal, Kim referred to his son as a fighter and "my hero."

In a written Instagram post, he quoted Job 1:21, "The Lord gave, and the Lord has taken away; blessed be the name of the Lord" and said Micah had entered "the never-ending glory, love, and peace of God."

He added that while his family’s hearts are broken, they continue to rely on their faith.

Kim also asked followers to pray for his family as they learn "how to live by faith and not by sight."

According to recent data, the CDC reported 288 pediatric deaths in the 2024-25 season.

This has been a record high for a non-pandemic year, mostly among unvaccinated kids, with 70% having underlying conditions like asthma.

In addition, a new so-called "super flu" strain has emerged this season, a mutation of influenza A H3N2 called subclade K. It's highly contagious and aggressive and is sweeping the nation this season.

On average, around 20,000 children under 5 are said to be hospitalized annually, with younger children (under 6 months) facing the highest mortality risk, highlighting the importance of annual vaccination, according to the CDC.

Kim did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

Fox News Digital's Angelica Stabile contributed to this report.