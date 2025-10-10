Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Health

One overlooked daily habit could slow the aging process, researchers say

Social relationships can actually slow cellular aging, according to a Cornell University study

Angelica Stabile By Angelica Stabile Fox News
close
Longevity researcher shares secrets of the world’s ‘blue zones’ Video

Longevity researcher shares secrets of the world’s ‘blue zones’

Dan Buettner, an American author, explorer and longevity researcher who first coined the term "blue zone," embarked on a mission to find out how people are living to 100 in certain parts of the world.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Having strong bonds with others may help you live longer.

A new study, published in the journal Brain, Behavior and Immunity – Health, found that social relationships can actually slow cellular aging.

These connections have been known to have a positive health impact overall, but researchers at Cornell University focused on the long-term advantages for biological aging.

AGING BRAINS COULD 'BECOME' YOUNGER WHEN KEY PROTEIN IS DECREASED

The researchers used data from 2,117 U.S. adults, measuring "cumulative social advantage" (CSA) tied to family relationships, emotional support, religious involvement and community engagement.

These scores were then matched up to biological markers including cellular aging, inflammation and stress hormone function, with a focus on "epigenetic clocks," which estimate the pace of aging.

four senior friends talk and laugh

People with a higher "cumulative social advantage" had slower biological aging, lower inflammation and no effect on stress hormones. (iStock)

People with a higher CSA were found to have slower biological aging, lower inflammation and no effect on stress hormones.

The researchers also noted that higher social advantage is linked to lower levels of interleukin-6, which is a pro-inflammatory molecule responsible for heart disease, diabetes and neurodegeneration.

7 STEPS TO ‘SUPER-AGING’ ARE KEY TO LIVING A LONGER, MORE FULFILLING LIFE, EXPERTS SAY

Lead study author Anthony Ong, psychology professor and director of the Human Health Labs in the College of Human Ecology in New York, noted how "struck" he was to discover how physically impactful relationships are at a molecular level.

"We found that strong social ties can literally slow down the biological aging process," he said in an interview with Fox News Digital. "Strong social ties appear to work in the background over many years, building a more resilient body by reducing the chronic, low-grade inflammation that is a key driver of accelerated aging."

Ong further elaborated on the findings in a Cornell Chronicle article. "This paper builds on a foundational study we published last year showing how cumulative social advantage relates to positive health outcomes," he wrote.

group of people hold hands in prayer

Family, friends and community connections, like religious groups, play a role in social depth, experts say. (iStock)

"This new study digs deeper into the same data to understand the biological mechanisms — essentially, how social connections get under our skin to affect aging at the molecular level."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The four key areas of connection include "the warmth and support you received from your parents growing up, how connected you feel to your community and neighborhood, your involvement in religious or faith-based communities, and the ongoing emotional support from friends and family," Ong detailed.

"What's striking is the cumulative effect — these social resources build on each other over time," he went on. "It's not just about having friends today; it's about how your social connections have grown and deepened throughout your life. That accumulation shapes your health trajectory in measurable ways."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR HEALTH NEWSLETTER

While this doesn't mean that a single friendship or community experience will add years to someone’s life, the "depth and consistency of social connection" across a lifetime "matters profoundly," the researchers noted.

grandfather and grandkids laughing on a porch swing

Investing in high-quality relationships is just as important for physical well-being as diet and exercise, the researcher said. (Getty Images/Adamkaz)

"Think of social connections like a retirement account," Ong recommended. "The earlier you start investing and the more consistently you contribute, the greater your returns." 

"Our study shows those returns aren't just emotional — they're biological. People with richer, more sustained social connections literally age more slowly at the cellular level. Aging well means both staying healthy and staying connected — they're inseparable."

"People with richer, more sustained social connections literally age more slowly at the cellular level."

Investing in high-quality relationships is just as important for physical well-being as diet and exercise, Ong noted, as connections can "profoundly affect how your body ages."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE HEALTH STORIES

"A useful analogy is to think of the body as a house that must weather life's storms," he said. "Every strong friendship is like adding insulation; every supportive family member strengthens the foundation."

Angelica Stabile is a lifestyle reporter for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue