One overlooked daily habit could slow the aging process, researchers say

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Having strong bonds with others may help you live longer.

A new study, published in the journal Brain, Behavior and Immunity – Health, found that social relationships can actually slow cellular aging.

These connections have been known to have a positive health impact overall, but researchers at Cornell University focused on the long-term advantages for biological aging.

AGING BRAINS COULD 'BECOME' YOUNGER WHEN KEY PROTEIN IS DECREASED

The researchers used data from 2,117 U.S. adults, measuring "cumulative social advantage" (CSA) tied to family relationships, emotional support, religious involvement and community engagement.

These scores were then matched up to biological markers including cellular aging, inflammation and stress hormone function, with a focus on "epigenetic clocks," which estimate the pace of aging.

People with a higher CSA were found to have slower biological aging, lower inflammation and no effect on stress hormones.

The researchers also noted that higher social advantage is linked to lower levels of interleukin-6, which is a pro-inflammatory molecule responsible for heart disease, diabetes and neurodegeneration.

7 STEPS TO ‘SUPER-AGING’ ARE KEY TO LIVING A LONGER, MORE FULFILLING LIFE, EXPERTS SAY

Lead study author Anthony Ong, psychology professor and director of the Human Health Labs in the College of Human Ecology in New York, noted how "struck" he was to discover how physically impactful relationships are at a molecular level.

"We found that strong social ties can literally slow down the biological aging process," he said in an interview with Fox News Digital. "Strong social ties appear to work in the background over many years, building a more resilient body by reducing the chronic, low-grade inflammation that is a key driver of accelerated aging."

Ong further elaborated on the findings in a Cornell Chronicle article. "This paper builds on a foundational study we published last year showing how cumulative social advantage relates to positive health outcomes," he wrote.

"This new study digs deeper into the same data to understand the biological mechanisms — essentially, how social connections get under our skin to affect aging at the molecular level."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The four key areas of connection include "the warmth and support you received from your parents growing up, how connected you feel to your community and neighborhood, your involvement in religious or faith-based communities, and the ongoing emotional support from friends and family," Ong detailed.

"What's striking is the cumulative effect — these social resources build on each other over time," he went on. "It's not just about having friends today; it's about how your social connections have grown and deepened throughout your life. That accumulation shapes your health trajectory in measurable ways."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR HEALTH NEWSLETTER

While this doesn't mean that a single friendship or community experience will add years to someone’s life, the "depth and consistency of social connection" across a lifetime "matters profoundly," the researchers noted.

"Think of social connections like a retirement account," Ong recommended. "The earlier you start investing and the more consistently you contribute, the greater your returns."

"Our study shows those returns aren't just emotional — they're biological. People with richer, more sustained social connections literally age more slowly at the cellular level. Aging well means both staying healthy and staying connected — they're inseparable."

"People with richer, more sustained social connections literally age more slowly at the cellular level."

Investing in high-quality relationships is just as important for physical well-being as diet and exercise, Ong noted, as connections can "profoundly affect how your body ages."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE HEALTH STORIES

"A useful analogy is to think of the body as a house that must weather life's storms," he said. "Every strong friendship is like adding insulation; every supportive family member strengthens the foundation."