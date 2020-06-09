Owner of world's largest pizza box collection shows off goods

There’s a collector for everything.

The owner of the world’s largest collection of pizza is about to show off during a virtual pizza party. The collection is made up of about 1,550 different boxes.

Scott Wiener’s collection was admitted to the Guinness Book of World Records in 2013, Atlas Obscura reports. At that time, his collection wasn’t as large and was only made up of 595 boxes from around the world. He plans on having his record certified again next week, this time with the much larger collection.

Wiener also plans on hosting a virtual tour of the collection this weekend.

UBEREATS CUSTOMER SLAMMED FOR LAST-MINUTE $300 ORDER CANCELLATION: 'THAT'S REALLY ROTTEN'

He first became interested in pizza boxes in 2009 when he helped a New Jersey newspaper work on a piece about the best pizza places in the state. This involved traveling to 333 different pizzerias. During this time period, Weiner says he started to notice differences between the various establishments and he found himself fixating on the boxes.

Surprisingly, Wiener thinks that boxes aren’t the best way to transport a freshly cooked pizza.

He told Atlas Obscura, “It traps all the steam. It’s the same reason you don’t take fresh bread and put it into a plastic bag because if you do that, you trap all the moisture and it gets soggy.”

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

While Wiener may love his large collection, for others, the sight of a large stack of pizza boxes brings them anything but joy.

Fox News recently reported that a man in Belgium has been receiving mysterious pizza orders to his address for a decade. He says that he’s received so many pizzas over the years that he shakes every time he hears a scooter coming down the street.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Authorities have yet to identify the person responsible for the unwanted deliveries.