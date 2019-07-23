Woman arrested after allegedly pouring alcohol into Taco Bell employee's mouth in front of cop

Here’s some advice: don’t appear to break the law directly in front of a police officer.

A woman in Oregon was reminded of this the hard way when she accidentally tipped off police that she may have been driving under the “influence of intoxicants” at a Taco Bell drive-thru. After being arrested, her mugshot was shared on the local police department’s Facebook page with the label “weirdest DUII arrest of the weekend.”

Elianna Aguilar-Aguilar was arrested after pulling into the drive-thru of a Taco Bell in Beaverton, Ore., in front of a police officer, reaching through an open drive-thru window, and pouring alcohol into a Taco Bell employee’s mouth, The Sacramento Bee reports.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office posted about the arrest on Facebook. When she got to the jail, she reportedly blew a .12 BAC, which is over the state’s legal limit.

The Facebook post reads, “Elianna Aguilar-Aguilar, 23, Cornelius, rolls through a Taco Bell drive-thru right in front of a sheriff’s office sergeant and then reaches through the open drive-thru window and pours alcohol into the employee’s mouth while still in her car.”

The post concludes, “Ms. Aguilar was booked into jail on a charge of DUII-Alcohol. She blew a .12 BAC at the jail.”

Taco Bell did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.