Taco Bell customer calls out chain for putting 'doorknob' in nachos

This order was too much to handle for one customer.

A woman in Fishkill, N.Y., is claiming she found what appeared to be a “doorknob” in her Taco Bell order last week.

Eve Saint claims she ordered nachos from the Tex-Mex chain on the Fourth of July, but when she got home and unwrapped her meal, there was an extra item inside.

Saint, who originally thought the foreign object was a “doorknob,” found out later it was actually a “nacho cheese handle,” that had somehow made it into her food.

"I found out its the pump of a cheese dispenser. They hung up on me and told me I was lying then offered me a free nachos," Saint confirmed to Hudson Valley Post in a message.

In a photo Saint shared on Facebook last Friday, the handle is seen dressed in the nacho toppings, suggesting that it accidentally was placed in the meal before the sauces were added.

Some of those commenting on her photo accused Saint of faking the photo, but she insists it is real.

Saint told the Hudson Valley Post she had to call the Taco Bell location several times before being able to speak with someone who took her seriously.

In a statement to Fox News, Taco Bell said they are investigating the situation.

“We take this very seriously. The franchisee that owns and operates this location is looking into this matter and strives to make things right with the customer.”