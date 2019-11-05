Whataburger debuts 2019 Christmas Sweater: 'Stay merry and bright in orange and white!'

Nothing says Christmas like a big orange sweater covered in cheeseburgers.

Just in time for the holidays, Whataburger has debuted the design for its annual “Christmas Sweater” offering, which is currently available in the fast-food chain’s online shop alongside other Whataburger-themed merchandise, including t-shirts, cowboy boots, and, of course, a very formal Whataburger bowtie.

“This Christmas season, stay merry and bright in orange and white!” the product’s official description reads. “Whether you’re spending the holidays curled up by the fire or rockin’ around the Christmas tree, our cozy and festive Christmas Sweater is guaranteed to be a staple in your winter wardrobe.”

Just like the 2018 design, this year’s Christmas Sweater — which is made from 100 percent acrylic fiber — comes in bright orange with white lettering and designs. Included among those designs are a large Santa (carrying a Whataburger-branded sack), a snowman, snowflakes, Whataburger menu items (including a burger, drink and fries) and several Whataburger logos up and down the sleeves.

The phrases “100 percent pure beef” and “Just the way you like it” adorn the front, while the back reads, “When I am empty please dispose of me properly,” among other messages.

The sweaters, which come in adult sizes small through 3XL, sell for $42.99 each.

Whataburger’s most festive fans will likely have to act fast, though: In 2018, the first shipment of Whataburger's Christmas Sweaters sold out the morning after they debuted.

Plenty of bowties still available, though.