How much should you tip bartenders? Experts reveal the real number

You've ordered drinks at the bar, and now it's time to pay.

Before you even see the total, the bartender hands you a tablet with a digital tip screen. The typical options are 18%, 20%, 25% — or "custom."

Welcome to one of America's latest cultural dilemmas: How much should you tip your bartender?

Bartenders from around the country recently sounded the alarm on shrinking tips, pointing to a generational divide on the other side of the counter. Some claim younger drinkers, particularly Gen Z, are tipping less, if at all — leaving bartenders frustrated and financially squeezed.

Veteran mixologist and Washington, D.C.-based hospitality expert Derek Brown said there's a blanket percentage for tipping bartenders.

"It's 20%," he told Fox News Digital. "That's how much a tip should be."

Jonathan Hall, bar manager at Ranch 616 in Austin, Texas, told Fox News Digital that tipping has "seen a general uptick over the years."

"The accepted gratuity percentage moved from 15% to 18% and is now 20%," Hall said.

Restaurant management software company Toast somewhat aligns, saying bartenders should receive a percentage-based tip for recurring drink orders.

However, "there's no one-size-fits-all answer to how much you should tip a bartender," according to a blog on Toast's website.

A good rule of thumb, per Toast, is to tip $1 to $2 for every alcoholic drink ordered. This includes beer, wine and standard mixed drinks.

"For more expensive cocktails or when running a tab, consider tipping 15-20% of the total bill," according to Toast. "This is similar to tipping etiquette in restaurants."

Hall said most bartenders consider 20% to be a proper tip, "but we really don't expect that amount on bottled or canned beverages."

The minimum tip amount, even if you're ordering a single, inexpensive drink, according to Toast, should be $1.

"This shows appreciation for the bartender's time and effort," Toast said.

When ordering labor-intensive cocktails that require more time and skill, like mojitos or an old-fashioned, "consider tipping on the higher end of the scale," according to Toast.

Other factors that can influence how much someone tips at a bar are the quality of service, the time of day and the relationship between the bartender and customer, said the same source.

"If the bartender provides exceptional service, consider tipping more generously," Toast said. "This could include making great recommendations, being attentive or crafting drinks with extra care."

During happy hour or times when bartenders are especially busy, "consider tipping on the higher end to acknowledge their hard work."

For those who are regulars at certain bars and have a rapport with the bartender, "tipping well helps maintain that positive relationship."

Monica Baber of South Florida said she always tries to tip well whenever she's at a bar, although she admitted that service plays a role in her decision.

"If someone is giving me great service and paying attention, I try to stick to 20%," she told Fox News Digital. "If it sucks, I may adjust down."

Josh Lough of Seattle said he sticks to the $1 per drink recommendation.

"I generally tip a buck per round, plus an additional dollar when I close out," he told Fox News Digital. "I will tip two bucks per round if they are a willing conversationalist."

There are a few situations when it's acceptable to tip less or not at all, according to Toast.

"If a bartender is rude, inattentive or provides genuinely bad service, it's OK to tip less," Toast said. "However, consider whether the poor service might be due to factors beyond the bartender's control, like an unusually busy night."

One setting in which it might be acceptable to skip a tip is at self-service bars. Since customers pour their own beer or wine, no tip is required, "although it's still nice to leave something if staff members are cleaning up or providing other services."

In large group settings or during special events, gratuity is often added to the final bill, so a tip isn't required.

"Check your receipt carefully to avoid double-tipping," Toast said.