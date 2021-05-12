Vodka made with apples, other ingredients from near Chernobyl seized in Ukraine

The booze is too hot for Ukraine.

A vodka maker was ready to ship some of its first bottles to the United Kingdom, but apparently, they’ve run into some trouble. Apparently, officials at the Ukraine border have an issue with the origin of some of the ingredients for the booze.

This is because the vodka was made with apples grown near the Chernobyl exclusion zone.

The Chernobyl Spirit Company recently attempted to ship 1,500 bottles of its Atomik vodka to the United Kingdom, the New York Post reports. Unfortunately, the bottles have apparently been seized by Kyiv prosecutors.

According to the news outlet, the issue appears to be related to the excise stamps on the bottles. These stamps, which show that required taxes have been paid, have apparently been accused of being forgeries. The vodka’s maker, however, denies these claims and clarified that the bottles have the appropriate excise stamps for the United Kingdom.

The vodka was reportedly made with some ingredients that were harvested from the area near Chernobyl, the site of a famous nuclear reactor disaster that occurred in the mid-80s.

While the ingredients may have been slightly radioactive ingredients, a team of scientists working for the company reportedly confirmed that there was no sign of radioactivity after the distilling process. Despite its name, the drink is apparently no more radioactive than any other vodka.

The company has reportedly said that its aim with the vodka is to help bring back jobs and other investments to areas that are still feeling the effects of the 1986 disaster.