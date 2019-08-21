'Vanderpump Rules' restaurant responds to accusations of food causing woman to vomit, defecate in dining room

The West Hollywood restaurant at the center of a hit reality TV series is being sued over an alleged case of severe food poisoning — but the eatery is suggesting the accuser is full of crap.

SUR Restaurant and Lounge, which is featured prominently on the Bravo TV series “Vanderpump Rules,” has reportedly been hit with a lawsuit by a diner who claims she became so ill from a meal she ate during an Aug. 2017 visit that she vomited and defecated on herself inside the restaurant.

The restaurant, however, has claimed that no such event occurred on the date mentioned in the lawsuit, according to a statement SUR gave to People.

“If someone had vomited and defecated on the floor, it would have immediately been reported to the health department and would have been on our cameras or others,” co-owner Nathalie Zapata told the outlet, adding that the restaurant’s attorneys have yet to see any of the court documents accompanying the lawsuit, and which were reportedly shared with The Blast.

“Nothing is more important to us than the care and enjoyment of our patrons. We have maintained our ‘A’ rating from the department of health and regular checks from the health department. We have no record of this ever happening from two years ago in 2017,” Zapata added.

In those documents shared with The Blast, the woman claims she visited SUR on Aug. 19, 2017, and ordered a “white fish with orange cream sauce.” Within an hour, she claims, she was unable to keep herself from suddenly vomiting at the table, then falling to the floor where "she continued to vomit and also defecate through her clothing."

A representative for Lisa Vanderpump, who opened SUR with husband Ken Todd, and appears on the reality series, had not responded to People for further comment. SUR was also not immediately available to confirm if management had been served the lawsuit as of Wednesday.

The County of Los Angeles’ Public Health Department gave SUR a score of 91 points, or an A rating, at its most recent inspection in April. The restaurant had also maintained an A rating since July 2017, according to public health records.