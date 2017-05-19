Trump beer for sale at brewery in Ukraine

A beermaker in Eastern Europe has started selling a new brew in honor of President Trump. And it has a hint of Mexico.

Pravda brewery in the Western Ukranian city of Lviv created a craft beer dedicated to President Donald Trump. It's called “Trump. The President of the Divided States of America.”

The beer is an Imperial Mexican Lager with 7.2 percent ABV (a Bud Light clocks in around 4 percent ABV). The brew's logo features an image of Trump, along with Russian President Vladimir Putin in a “Make America Great Again” hat, a wall between Mexico and the U.S., a man holding a “Free Melania sign,” and Kevin McCallister from the “Home Alone” movies.

In case you forgot, Trump had a small role as himself in "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York."

The lager is on sale for just one month and but it's quickly gaining popularity, according to Euro News. Prior to the Trump beer, Pravda created an entire political line of beers featuring Vladimir Putin, Barack Obama and Angela Merkel, Euro News reports.

This isn’t the first time the president has had a beer named after him. In April, Canadian brewery Northern Maverick released “Fake News Ale” featuring a prominent cartoon caricature of Trump.

The craft brew has the slogan “Make Beer Great Again” and is described by the brewery as an “easy-drinking beer” that “pairs well with small hands, striking comb overs, HUUUUGE egos, and all things Mexican.”

Northern Maverick created the beer as part of their charitable series, with five percent of the beer’s profits being donated to “help reverse a questionable policy.”

Trump’s wife Melania also has a beverage named after her. Four Slovenian winemakers from a wine growing region near her hometown of Sevnica produced a new red wine called “First Lady" to honor the foreign born First Lady.

The 2015 vintage red is made with Blaufränkisch grapes, which are native to the region. The first 300 bottles produced sold out in just three days.